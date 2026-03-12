India cruise past Wales 4-1, confirm Women's Hockey World Cup spot

The Indian women’s hockey team delivered a commanding 4–1 victory over Wales in their Pool B clash at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad, confirming their place in the upcoming FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup.

Star forward Navneet Kaur stole the spotlight with a brilliant hat-trick, while Sakshi Rana opened the scoring at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday evening. With the emphatic win, India not only finished strongly in the pool stage but also secured qualification for the global event set to be held next year in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India Start Strong Against Wales India began the match with intensity, overwhelming Wales with aggressive pressing and quick attacking moves. The breakthrough came in the 7th minute when Salima Tete surged down the right flank and set up Sakshi Rana, who unleashed a powerful reverse hit from the edge of the circle to give the hosts a 1–0 lead. Wales attempted to respond midway through the second quarter but Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi produced a crucial save to deny their first penalty corner opportunity. Just before halftime, Navneet Kaur doubled India’s advantage. The forward converted a penalty corner with a precise low drag-flick in the 29th minute, sending India into the break with a comfortable 2–0 lead.

Navneet Kaur Leads the Charge Navneet continued her outstanding performance in the second half. She added her second goal with another penalty corner conversion, extending India’s lead to 3–0 and firmly putting the hosts in control of the contest. The Indian attack maintained relentless pressure, with players like Sunelita Toppo combining effectively with Sakshi Rana to stretch the Welsh defence. Wales Show Brief Resistance Wales managed to pull one goal back in the 39th minute through Betsan Thomas, who capitalized on a counterattack and slotted the ball home from a tight angle. The visitors briefly threatened to close the gap further but India quickly regained control of possession and territory.

In the final quarter, Wales had a chance to reduce the deficit after earning a penalty stroke, but the attempt was missed. ALSO READ: Verstappen takes on 24-hour 'bucket list' race at famed Nurburgring track Navneet Kaur then wrapped up the match in style by converting a penalty stroke in the 55th minute, completing her hat-trick and sealing India’s dominant 4-1 victory. India Secure Top Spot in Pool B The win ensured that India finished top of Pool B in the Hyderabad qualifiers. Importantly, it also helped the hosts avoid a potential semifinal clash with England, giving them a more favorable route as the knockout stages approach.

Head coach Joerd Marijne had earlier stressed the need for improved finishing following India’s 2–2 draw against Scotland, and the team responded with a clinical attacking display against Wales. India will now face Italy in the semifinals as they aim to secure a place in the final of the qualifiers. How India qualified for the Women’s Hockey World Cup before semis? Qualification for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup is being determined through two separate qualifying tournaments, each featuring eight teams, making 16 teams in total competing for seven World Cup spots. The first qualifying event in Santiago, Chile, has already concluded, with Chile, Australia, and Ireland confirming their World Cup places.

The Hyderabad qualifiers provide three automatic spots for the teams that finish in the top positions. The seventh and final spot is reserved for the highest-ranked team (in the FIH World Rankings) that finishes fourth in either tournament. In the Santiago event, Japan, currently ranked No. 15 in the world, finished fourth. India, however, are ranked No. 9 in the world. Because of this ranking gap, India would have to suffer a massive points drop from losing their remaining matches to fall below Japan in the rankings, a scenario that is mathematically impossible. As a result, India secured their World Cup qualification even before the semifinals of the Hyderabad event.