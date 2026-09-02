India's Asiad 2026 campaign suffers another doping blow; cases rise to 12

India's preparations for the 2026 Asian Games have suffered another doping setback, with wushu medal hopeful Surya Bhanupratap Singh becoming the latest athlete to be caught in an anti-doping case ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

The 30-year-old wushu player from Jammu and Kashmir has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for Enobosarm, also known as Ostarine. Bhanupratap has subsequently been dropped from India's Asian Games squad, with his name deleted from the government-approved final contingent.

His case takes the number of Indian athletes who have failed dope tests since the recent Glasgow Commonwealth Games to 12, adding to concerns over India's preparations just weeks before the Asian Games begin on September 19.

Bhanupratap tests positive for Ostarine Bhanupratap tested positive for Enobosarm (Ostarine), a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) associated with muscle and bone development. Ostarine is prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances and is classified under S1.2, or other anabolic agents. The substance is prohibited at all times under the anti-doping framework. ALSO READ: Wrestling to athletics: Doping cases cloud India's Asian Games preparations The positive test has resulted in Bhanupratap's provisional suspension by NADA, putting an end to his hopes of competing at the upcoming Asian Games unless the anti-doping proceedings result in a different outcome. From Asian Games medallist to missing the 2026 Games Bhanupratap was not an outsider to the Asian Games setup. The 30-year-old was a bronze medallist in the men's 60kg Sanda event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, making his exclusion particularly significant for India's wushu campaign.

He had been expected to be among India's medal contenders in wushu at Aichi-Nagoya. Instead, the doping case has forced his removal from the contingent at a crucial stage of preparations. The immediate sporting consequence is therefore clear: India will head into the Games without one of its experienced wushu athletes. Why the case matters beyond wushu Bhanupratap's case is the latest in a growing series of doping-related setbacks involving India's Asian Games-bound athletes. His addition takes the number of Indian athletes who have failed dope tests since the recent Glasgow Commonwealth Games to 12, with cases spread across several sports. The list includes four weightlifters, N Ajith, Sairaj Pardeshi, Harcharan Singh and Vanshita Verma; two judokas, Arun Kumar and Tulika Maan; shooter Gaurav Kumar Masoori; rower Lakshya; wrestlers Mukul Dahiya and Deepanshu; runner Abhishek Pal; and now Bhanupratap.

The cases have already had sporting consequences in some disciplines, including the loss of competition places and changes to India's Asian Games squad. An unwanted pattern before Aichi-Nagoya The latest development comes at an especially difficult time for the Indian contingent, with the Asian Games scheduled to begin on September 19 and run until October 4. The Olympic Council of Asia had highlighted anti-doping preparations ahead of the Games, including risk-based out-of-competition testing and anti-doping education for athletes and coaches. For India, however, the final phase of preparations has increasingly been accompanied by doping-related disruptions. Bhanupratap's case is different from an already concluded anti-doping sanction: he has been provisionally suspended following the positive test, while the case proceeds through the relevant process. NADA's anti-doping system provides for adjudication of alleged anti-doping rule violations through its disciplinary and appeal panels.