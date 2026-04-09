India's esports ecosystem grows beyond gameplay, prepares for global stage

An Indian jersey, a national squad and a shot at becoming world champions — all for a competition many still hesitate to call a sport. Yet, as India prepares to participate in the Esports Nations Cup in Riyadh this November, where players will compete in a nation-based format rather than as clubs or creators, such ideas are beginning to take shape.

The process will be led by Nodwin Gaming, appointed by the Esports World Cup Foundation as India’s national team partner to run qualifiers, build team structures and manage the country’s representation at the tournament.

Until recently, gaming was seen as a distraction rather than a serious sport. In less than a decade, it has begun to fill arenas, create professional careers and evolve into an industry.

Similar approaches are visible across other titles, from Free Fire MAX collaborations with franchises such as Money Heist to crossover seasons in Call of Duty: Mobile. Globally, platforms such as Fortnite and Roblox have made in-game events central to gameplay.

“BGMI today functions as a mainstream interactive entertainment platform,” said Seddharth Merrotra, head of business development and partnerships at Krafton India, a division of the Korean gaming company, adding that brands are built into the game rather than placed around it.

Players can access Royal Enfield motorcycles and Mahindra vehicles as in-game assets, while partnerships with Jio link gameplay to prepaid gaming plans bundled with in-game rewards.

Competitive play now runs alongside this expansion. The BMPS 2024 Grand Finals recorded nearly 500,000 peak concurrent viewers and over 11 million hours watched. For publishers, the focus remains on balancing growth with competitive integrity, through rulebooks, anti-cheat systems and roster regulations. “Credibility comes first. Commercial growth follows from that credibility,” Pathak added.

“In gaming environments, players are not just watching content — they are participating in it,” said Karan Pathak, associate director of esports at Krafton India.BGMI has crossed 250 million downloads in India, with nearly a million tournament registrations over the past four years. “The biggest difference today is structure and continuity,” Pathak said. “Earlier, competitive opportunities were concentrated around a few marquee events. Today the circuit runs through the year.”

Inside an arena, fans crowd against barricades as spotlights sweep across a stage framed by towering LED screens and broadcast rigs. When the competitors walk out, the hall erupts in a roar familiar to any cricket final or football derby.

The Esports Nations Cup introduces a new layer to the competitive environment. Unlike club-based tournaments such as the Esports World Cup, where teams compete as organisations, it is built around national representation, with countries fielding line-ups through qualifiers and selection systems. Backed by a $45 million commitment across prize money and ecosystem development, it signals a shift towards organised, country-level competition in esports.

“Tournament-day is the visible tip of the iceberg,” Virk said, pointing to work across qualifiers, campus circuits, content pipelines and partnerships. These formats are not just talent pipelines but audience engines, building local fandom.

Large-format competitions now resemble sports broadcasts, with multi-camera production, replay systems, analyst desks and regional language feeds. “Early esports events were passion-driven. Today they are process-driven.”

“Building a tournament IP now involves calendar strategy, broadcast planning, commercial structuring, regional feeds, global distribution and long-term brand alignment,” Virk said, adding that the focus is on building properties that compound over time.

“The biggest shift is from execution to orchestration,” said Gautam Virk, cofounder and chief executive of Nodwin Gaming. “A few years ago, organisers were largely event operators. Today, we operate like media and IP companies.”

Globally, teams such as the Netherlands-based Team Liquid and UK-based Fnatic, which operate across multiple titles, have evolved into multi-title, media-led organisations that extend far beyond competitive play.

Prize money now runs into crores — from Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2026 at ₹4 crore to FAU-G Bharat League 2.0 at ₹1 crore. Nodwin Gaming is currently in a pre-IPO fundraise, as it expands across esports, content and youth media.

“Sponsorship remains a major pillar, but media rights can equal or exceed this in select IPs,” Virk said. Publisher partnerships, digital distribution and ticketing are also becoming significant. Brands, he added, are moving from campaign-led activations to multi-season partnerships.

That global push has translated into a competitive scale. S8UL fielded line-ups across multiple titles at the Esports World Cup and secured qualifications in games such as Apex Legends, Chess and EA Sports FC, with players reaching advanced stages.

“What has evolved most meaningfully is our strategic maturity,” said Animesh Agarwal, cofounder and CEO S8UL Esports. “In the early years, we were scaling aggressively and experimenting constantly. Today, growth is far more deliberate, driven by data-backed evaluation and long-term planning.”

In India, S8UL Esports reflects that shift. The organisation was selected as India’s only representative among 40 global teams in the Club Partner Programme of the Esports World Cup.

S8UL recently won the Rai Star x Gyan Gaming Cup, a tournament that drew more than 1,000 teams, securing ₹12.5 lakh in prize money. “This victory is a testament to the structure and long-term vision we are building,” Agarwal said. “The majority of our revenue now stems from long-term brand partnerships and structured content monetisation.”

The company’s operations include coaching, analytics, content, talent management and commercial strategy. Its Navi Mumbai gaming house functions as both a high-performance training centre and a content studio, with annual operating costs of ₹8.5 crore-9 crore. “Performance drives credibility. Content drives distribution. Neither can compromise the other,” Agarwal said.

“The objective is sustained brand equity and institutional strength, not short-term attention,” Agarwal said. “Each roster functions with dedicated coaches, analysts and performance personnel. Global competition does not reward improvisation.”

The growth of esports has expanded what it means to build a career in gaming and is also being shaped by platforms such as STAN, a Bengaluru-based social gaming platform where players, creators and fans interact through chats, tournaments and live sessions. “The shift is from gameplay-as-content to gameplay-as-social infrastructure,” said Parth Chadha, cofounder and CEO of STAN.

Prize winnings remain important, but are no longer the economic backbone of the organisation. “The industry has moved beyond campaign-driven visibility towards deeper strategic integration,” Agarwal said. “As teams scale, the objective is to build an institution, not merely a roster.”

In publisher-led circuits such as the BGIS, S8UL teams have continued to deliver results, with Team Soul winning the 2026 edition and a prize of ₹1 crore.

“Creators can start earning from day one without expensive setups,” Chadha said. “All you need is a phone and a good internet connection to participate.” The platform has crossed 30 million downloads and hosts over 200,000 creators, adding more than 100,000 earning creators each month, with revenue flowing through formats such as subscriptions and brand-led activations.

For Naman Mathur, cofounder of S8UL Esports, the change has been visible firsthand. “When I started, there was immense passion but very little structure,” he said. “Today, the ecosystem is far more organised and credible.”