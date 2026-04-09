India's esports ecosystem grows beyond gameplay, prepares for global stage

“Creators can start earning from day one without expensive setups,” Chadha said. “All you need is a phone and a good internet connection to participate.” The platform has crossed 30 million downloads and hosts over 200,000 creators, adding more than 100,000 earning creators each month, with revenue flowing through formats such as subscriptions and brand-led activations.
For Naman Mathur, cofounder of S8UL Esports, the change has been visible firsthand. “When I started, there was immense passion but very little structure,” he said. “Today, the ecosystem is far more organised and credible.”
“In the early years, tournament winnings played a significant role,” Mathur said. “Today, revenue is diversified across streaming platforms, brand partnerships, appearances and IP collaborations.” “Convincing families that gaming could be a serious career was once one of the hardest battles,” he added. “Today, that perception has changed considerably.”