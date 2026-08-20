India's hockey legacy relived as JSW launches 'Rukna Nahi Hai' campaign

Former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal, along with 1974 women's team skipper Ajinder Kaur, feature in JSW's latest campaign

As India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams continue their respective campaigns at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, JSW Group has revived its flagship ‘Rukna Nahi Hai’ campaign to celebrate the country's rich hockey heritage and the generations of players who have contributed to it.

The campaign brings together some of Indian hockey's most prominent figures, including former men's captain Sardar Singh, former women's captain Rani Rampal and Ajinder Kaur, who led the Indian women's team at the inaugural Women's World Cup in 1974.

Celebrating generations of Indian hockey The campaign looks back at some of the defining moments in India's hockey history, from the country's remarkable Olympic dominance beginning in 1928 to its historic men's World Cup triumph in 1975. Through the stories of former players and captains, JSW seeks to connect India's illustrious past with the ambitions of the current generation. The central message of ‘Rukna Nahi Hai’ revolves around perseverance and the continuous pursuit of excellence, regardless of the obstacles faced along the way. The campaign also aims to remind supporters that India's relationship with hockey extends beyond individual victories and trophies, forming an important part of the country's sporting identity.

'Hockey is deeply woven into India's sporting identity' Parth Jindal, Founder and Director of JSW Sports, said the campaign was designed to celebrate Indian hockey's legacy while backing the current men's and women's teams. “Hockey is deeply woven into India’s sporting identity, and at JSW, we are proud to have played our small part in helping the sport and its athletes receive the recognition they deserve.” Jindal added that the campaign represents JSW's effort to stand behind both teams as they pursue their respective World Cup ambitions. ALSO READ: India vs England hockey live streaming: Where to watch today's WC match? “‘Rukna Nahi Hai’ is our way of celebrating the incredible legacy of Indian hockey and standing behind our men’s and women’s teams as they chase their respective goals.”

Men chase World Cup glory after 51 years The Indian men's team has made a strong start to its World Cup campaign. After opening the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Wales, India followed it up with a 5-3 win against Pakistan to book its place in the next round. The men's team is now aiming to end India's long wait for another World Cup title, having last lifted the trophy in 1975. Jindal said the team has the backing of the organisation as it looks to bring the trophy home after more than five decades.

“We wish both teams the very best as the men look to bring home the World Cup after 51 years, while the women aim to create history by winning their maiden World Cup title.” Women eye historic maiden World Cup title The Indian women's team has also produced encouraging results in the tournament. India began with a 2-2 draw against Olympic silver medallists China, before producing an emphatic 6-1 victory over South Africa. The results have kept India firmly in contention for a place in the latter stages, with the team chasing what would be its first-ever Women's Hockey World Cup title.

The campaign's inclusion of Ajinder Kaur is particularly significant, connecting the current team with India's pioneering women's World Cup journey in 1974. A legacy that continues to inspire With former captains from different generations featuring alongside the current national teams, the campaign seeks to underline the continuity of Indian hockey. Rather than focusing solely on the pursuit of silverware, ‘Rukna Nahi Hai’ celebrates the resilience, pride and determination that have defined Indian hockey across generations. Jindal urged supporters across the country to get behind both teams as their World Cup journeys continue. “We hope the entire nation rallies behind them, believes in them and cheers them on every step of the way.”