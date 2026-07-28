India suffer blow as Nirupama Devi fails to finish CWG women's 63kg event

India's Nirupama Devi endured a heartbreaking outing in the women's 63kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday after failing all three of her clean and jerk attempts, resulting in a Did Not Finish.

Nirupama, who had won a silver medal at last year's Commonwealth Championships in Ahmedabad with a total lift of 217kg (91kg+126kg), opened her campaign in the snatch with a failed attempt at 93kg.

She successfully lifted the same weight in her second attempt before her 95kg attempt failed in her final lift.

Her best lift of 93kg left her fifth at the end of the snatch round, with four lifters ahead of her.

Despite being placed fifth after the snatch, Nirupama remained well in medal contention. Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here However, the Indian lifter had a disappointing clean and jerk. Attempting 123kg, a weight below the 127kg she had successfully lifted at the National Championships earlier this year, Nirupama failed on all three attempts, ending her campaign without a total. Canada's Tokyo Olympic champion Maude Charron once again stamped her authority on the event, setting Commonwealth Games records in both lifts to clinch her third successive Games gold medal. Charron dominated the snatch with an effortless 102kg before lifting another Games record of 130kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 232kg.