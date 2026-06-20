India thrash Chile 6-0 to enter FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup final

India produced another dominant performance to outclass Chile 6-0 and storm into the final of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup here on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur (6th, 13th) and Deepika (14th, 18th) struck two goals apiece, while Neha (32nd) and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (39th) also found the target as India notched their fourth successive win in the tournament.

Captain Salima Tete, who was named player of the match, had a key role in India's emphatic win with her all-round display.

India will face the winners of the second semifinal between the USA and hosts New Zealand in the title clash.

India controlled possession from the start and took the lead through Navneet, who converted the team's first penalty corner with a crisp strike into the corner. The lead doubled after Salima made a surging run down the left flank before sending in a precise cross for an unmarked Navneet to deflect home in front of goal. India struck again almost immediately as dragflicker Deepika converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0, before adding another from a set-piece in the 18th minute to put the contest firmly beyond Chile's reach. Deepika's brace also took her to the top of the tournament's scoring chart with six goals.