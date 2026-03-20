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Bhubaneswar gets 2028 World Indoor Athletics Championships hosting rights

The decision was taken at the World Athletics Council meeting a day before the start of 2025 World Indoor Athletics Championships in the Polish city

Athletics Relay, Tokyo Olympics 2021
Athletes in action during the men’s 4x400m relay
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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India will host the prestigious World Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar as the international body on Thursday awarded the hosting rights of the event to the country at its council meeting in Torun, Poland.

The decision was taken at the World Athletics Council meeting a day before the start of 2025 World Indoor Athletics Championships in the Polish city.

"India has been awarded the World Indoor Athletics Championships for year 2028," World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI from Poland.

AFI had revealed its bid for the World Indoor Championships, earlier this year.

A two-member team from World Athletics had visited the state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Sports News

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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