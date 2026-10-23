India to kick off Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship campaign against ENG

India will begin their campaign in the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship against England in the men's section and Malaysia in the women's competition when the tournament gets underway here on Friday.

The championship, to be held at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex from October 23 to 31, will feature 23 teams from 13 nations competing in 62 matches across the men's and women's categories.

The tournament will feature 13 men's teams divided into two groups, with India placed in Group A alongside Nigeria, Malaysia, Uganda, England, Tanzania and Sri Lanka. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Kenya, Canada, Australia, Scotland and Singapore.

The 10 women's teams have also been divided into two groups of five. India are in Group A alongside Singapore, Nigeria, Uganda and Malaysia, while Bangladesh, Kenya, England, Scotland and Sri Lanka form Group B.

Each team will play the other sides in its group once, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals. The Group A winners will face the Group B runners-up, while the Group B winners will take on the Group A runners-up. The Indian men, led by captain Surjeet Singh and vice-captain Naveen Kumar, will play six group matches. After their opener against England, they will face Uganda on October 24, Malaysia on October 25, Nigeria on October 26, Tanzania on October 27 and Sri Lanka on October 29. The Indian women, captained by Nidhi Sharma with Ritu as vice-captain, will play four group matches. After the opener against Malaysia, they will face Singapore on October 24, Uganda on October 25 and Nigeria on October 26.