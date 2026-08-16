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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs China Women's Hockey WC 2026 LIVE SCORE: IND 1-1 CHN in the 2nd quarter
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India vs China Women's Hockey WC 2026 LIVE SCORE: IND 1-1 CHN in the 2nd quarter

The Pool D clash could prove crucial to India's campaign, with England and South Africa also in the group.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
india vs china
india vs china

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 4:59 PM IST
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India begin their Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against a formidable China side today, with the ninth-ranked team taking on the Olympic silver medallists, who are ranked second in the world.
 
The Pool D clash could prove crucial to India's campaign, with England and South Africa also in the group. Under the tournament's new format, India will be keen to avoid dropping points in their opening fixture.
 
India banking on experience
 
India have spent considerable time adapting to European conditions, training at the Wagener Stadium and facing defending champions Netherlands in a practice match.
 
While 11 members of the squad are making their World Cup debuts, India have plenty of experienced players. Goalkeeper Savita leads the way with 313 international appearances and is playing in her third World Cup. Sushila Chanu has 262 caps, while Navneet Kaur, Nikki Pradhan and Neha Goyal have all crossed the 200-cap mark.
 
Savita believes India's fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics can provide additional motivation as the team targets a maiden World Cup medal. 
 
China present a major challenge
 
India will be wary of China's recent record against them. China defeated India 4-1 at the 2025 Asia Cup before going on to win the tournament. They also claimed silver at the Paris Olympics and have finished fourth in the last two Pro League seasons.
 
China's resurgence has coincided with the arrival of Australian coach Alison Annan, who previously guided the Netherlands to World Cup and Olympic gold.
 
India enter with confidence
 
India's recent form offers encouragement. They won the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand to return to the Pro League, while Deepika and Navneet have emerged as key attacking threats.
 
Deepika scored six goals in the Pro League, while Navneet was named Player of the Tournament during the World Cup qualifiers.
 
Coach Sjoerd Marijne believes the team is ready for the challenge, with a strengthened support staff focusing on analysis, fitness, sports science and drag-flick expertise.
 
A positive result against China would give India an important early boost and provide confidence ahead of their remaining Pool D fixtures and next month's Asian Games.  Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live telecast: Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.  Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming: Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

4:59 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China make it 1-1!

The penalty stroke stands and it is 1-1 right at the end of the 1st quarter. India lose their referral too.

4:57 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Penalty stroke to China!

China get a penalty stroke right at the end of the 1st quarter. India demand a check.

4:49 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India take the lead!

India have taken the lead in the 8th minute as Naveneet kaur slots it into the corner of the goal to make it 1-0 from inside the penalty area.

4:46 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC for India!

India get their first penalty corner in the 5th minute as it is a chance to get the opener.

4:41 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!

India open their campaign as the national anthems are done and it is time for kickoff now.

4:28 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India starting 11!

India starting 11: Savita (GK), Shilpi Dabas, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Rutuja Pisal, Sakshi Rana, Deepika
 
Subs: Beauty Dung Dung, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Bichu Devi (GK), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary

4:18 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action to begin Amstelveen now as India look to begin their campaign on a high.

4:06 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Salima optimistic ahead of campaign!

India women's hockey captain Salima Tete has called for confidence, discipline and persistence as the team prepares to open its Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against China on Sunday.
 
India face China in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. With a strong start potentially shaping the team's campaign, Tete believes India must remain composed and execute its plans effectively throughout the contest.
 
The Indian side has spent significant time working on its tactical approach ahead of the tournament, but Tete says equal emphasis has been placed on handling pressure and maintaining consistency during matches.
 
“We have mainly worked on our fitness, tactical understanding and our team coordination. We have also focused a lot on improving our decision-making under pressure and being consistent throughout the match,” Tete told TOI.
 
The captain feels India's recent experiences have also provided valuable lessons that the team can carry into the World Cup. With China presenting a major challenge in the opening fixture, India will need to maintain their composure and stay committed to their game plan until the final whistle.

4:00 PM

India vs China Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India face tough opening test!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women;s Hockey World Cup 2026 encounter between India and China today. Indian women face a tough opening task as they face 2nd ranked China. Action begins at 4:30 PM
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Topics :Women's hockey world cup

First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 3:57 PM IST