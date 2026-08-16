India vs China Women's Hockey WC 2026 LIVE SCORE: IND 1-1 CHN in the 2nd quarter

India begin their Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against a formidable China side today, with the ninth-ranked team taking on the Olympic silver medallists, who are ranked second in the world.

The Pool D clash could prove crucial to India's campaign, with England and South Africa also in the group. Under the tournament's new format, India will be keen to avoid dropping points in their opening fixture.

India banking on experience

India have spent considerable time adapting to European conditions, training at the Wagener Stadium and facing defending champions Netherlands in a practice match.

While 11 members of the squad are making their World Cup debuts, India have plenty of experienced players. Goalkeeper Savita leads the way with 313 international appearances and is playing in her third World Cup. Sushila Chanu has 262 caps, while Navneet Kaur, Nikki Pradhan and Neha Goyal have all crossed the 200-cap mark.

ALSO READ: Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups Savita believes India's fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics can provide additional motivation as the team targets a maiden World Cup medal.

China present a major challenge

India will be wary of China's recent record against them. China defeated India 4-1 at the 2025 Asia Cup before going on to win the tournament. They also claimed silver at the Paris Olympics and have finished fourth in the last two Pro League seasons.

China's resurgence has coincided with the arrival of Australian coach Alison Annan, who previously guided the Netherlands to World Cup and Olympic gold.

India enter with confidence

India's recent form offers encouragement. They won the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand to return to the Pro League, while Deepika and Navneet have emerged as key attacking threats.

Deepika scored six goals in the Pro League, while Navneet was named Player of the Tournament during the World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne believes the team is ready for the challenge, with a strengthened support staff focusing on analysis, fitness, sports science and drag-flick expertise.

A positive result against China would give India an important early boost and provide confidence ahead of their remaining Pool D fixtures and next month's Asian Games. Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live telecast: Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on Star Sports network. Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming: Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be streamed live on JioHotstar.