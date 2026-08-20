India vs England hockey live streaming: Where to watch today's WC match?

The Indian women's hockey team will look to secure its place in Round 2 of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup when it takes on England in its final Pool D match today.

India and China have four points each, but India sit at the top of the pool courtesy of a superior goal difference. The Indian side has scored eight goals and conceded only three so far. England, on three points, face a must-perform situation, with anything less than a positive result putting their qualification hopes under serious pressure.

For India, however, the equation is relatively straightforward: a draw will be enough to guarantee progression to the next round.

India aim to finish pool stage unbeaten India enter the contest with considerable confidence after a strong campaign so far. Their 6-1 victory over South Africa showcased the attacking depth within the squad, with six different players finding the net. The team's attacking threat has been spread across the forward line, with Deepika and Navneet Kaur scoring twice each. Lalremsiami and World Cup debutant Sunelita Toppo have also impressed with their pace and ability to create openings. India's defensive organisation has been equally encouraging. The side conceded only two penalty corners against South Africa, while goalkeeper Bichu Devi and veteran Savita Punia provide plenty of experience behind a relatively young group.

England face pressure to deliver England enter the final pool match knowing that they cannot afford another slip-up. With three points from their opening matches, they need a strong result against India to keep their hopes of advancing alive. ALSO READ: Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 August 20 matches, timings, live streaming India vs England Women's Hockey World Cup: Live telecast and streaming When will India vs England women's hockey match be played? India, meanwhile, will be keen to avoid complacency despite having the cushion of a draw. A positive result would allow the team to progress while maintaining the momentum built during the opening two matches.

The India vs England FIH Women's Hockey World Cup match will be played on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Where will India vs England women's hockey match be played? The match will take place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. What time does India vs England women's hockey match start? The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST. Where can I watch India vs England women's hockey live on TV? The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup is being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Where can I watch India vs England women's hockey live online?