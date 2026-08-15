India-Wales: Harmanpreet's men begin quest to end 51-year World Cup drought

More than half a century after India last stood on top of the men's hockey world, another generation will begin its attempt to end the wait when Harmanpreet Singh's side faces Wales in its opening FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 match on Saturday.

India's only World Cup triumph came 51 years ago, when the Ajit Pal Singh-led team defeated Pakistan in the 1975 final in Kuala Lumpur. India had won bronze in 1971 and silver in 1973, but have not returned to the World Cup podium since that golden campaign.

The weight of that history will accompany eighth-ranked India when they begin their Pool D campaign against 15th-ranked Wales on Independence Day.

Coach Craig Fulton, however, wants the current group to create its own legacy. "We want to write our own piece of history in Indian hockey," Fulton said ahead of the tournament. "If you look at India's legacy of the Olympics, it's very, very powerful. But we last won a World Cup was 51 years ago. So we want to write our own piece of Indian history. That's the big goal." Can India translate Olympic success to the World Cup? India's revival on the Olympic stage has provided reason for optimism. The men's team won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, ending India's 41-year wait for an Olympic hockey medal, and followed it with another bronze at the Paris Games.

The next challenge is to reproduce that consistency at the World Cup. "We have come here with the same passion, mindset and preparation," Harmanpreet had said. "There is no pressure to win a medal in the World Cup; rather, it is our responsibility." There is also a historical parallel surrounding the Indian captain. Ajit Pal lifted the World Cup in his second edition as India's captain after previously leading the country in 1971. Harmanpreet will also captain India at the World Cup for a second time, having led the side at the 2023 edition. He becomes only the second Indian after Ajit Pal to captain the country at two World Cups.

Why a win against Wales will be crucial The opening game against Wales may appear favourable on paper, but India have little room for a slow start. England, ranked third in the world, and 12th-ranked Pakistan complete Pool D. India face England on August 17 and Pakistan on August 19. The tournament format further increases the value of each pool-stage match. There will be no conventional quarterfinal stage at the 2026 World Cup. The top two teams from each of the four first-stage pools will progress to Pools E and F in the second phase, while the other teams move into classification Pools G and H.

The top two teams from Pools E and F will qualify for the semi-finals. More importantly, teams will carry forward the result and points earned against the other qualifier from their original pool. That makes points accumulated in the first phase particularly valuable and leaves India with little margin for complacency. India's form provides encouragement India's preparations have produced several encouraging results despite an eighth-place finish in the nine-team Pro League last season. Fulton's team found form during the latter part of the campaign, recording victories against reigning world champions Germany and Olympic champions the Netherlands.

India also defeated Pakistan twice and overcame England in a shootout during the build-up to the World Cup. The Asia Cup title in Rajgir has further strengthened belief within the squad. Fulton used 33 players during the 2025-26 Pro League season before settling on a World Cup group combining established internationals with younger players. "Our strength is our diversity," Fulton said. "We have experience at tournament levels, Olympics and World Cups and then we have some youth that has done well at the U-21 level and has come through in the last 18 months to get into the group. We are excited about that mix."

Manpreet, Harmanpreet form experienced Indian core Experience remains one of India's major strengths. Manpreet Singh, with 417 international appearances, is India's most-capped player and will also be the most experienced player at the tournament. Manpreet and Mandeep Singh are set to appear at their fourth World Cup. Harmanpreet, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma form the other part of an experienced core accustomed to major international tournaments. India will again depend heavily on Harmanpreet's penalty-corner ability, while Rohidas will be expected to add stability in defence. Manpreet and Hardik will be central to the midfield, with Abhishek and Mandeep among the main attacking options. Mandeep enters the tournament only 12 appearances short of 300 international caps.

Eight Indian players set for first World Cup That experience is complemented by eight World Cup debutants. Among the newer players is 23-year-old midfielder Aditya Arjuna Lalage, who has 13 senior international caps. Defender Yashdeep Siwach's debut will also carry special significance. His mother, Pritam Siwach, represented India at a World Cup, giving his appearance an unusual family connection with the tournament. India will also begin a new era between the posts. With PR Sreejesh having retired after the Paris Olympics, Suraj Karkera and Mohith HS have been entrusted with the goalkeeping responsibilities. Both will be appearing at their first World Cup.

Wales capable of testing India Wales, meanwhile, will be competing in their second consecutive World Cup and will look to disrupt India's plans in the opening fixture. They have prepared for the competition with practice matches against England, Australia and Spain. While India will start as the higher-ranked team, Wales will have little to lose and could punish any early complacency. For Harmanpreet's side, a convincing opening result would not merely secure three points. It would provide momentum ahead of the more demanding Pool D encounters against England and Pakistan and offer an early indication of whether this Indian team can seriously challenge for the country's first World Cup crown since 1975.