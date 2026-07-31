Indian Hockey jersey controversy escalates as players question process

"Presenting the new India jersey! Every stitch tells a story. Every pattern, every colour carries India's pride."

That was Hockey India's message as it unveiled the Indian men's hockey team's new saffron jersey ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 later this month.

Instead of generating excitement, however, the announcement triggered one of the biggest controversies Indian hockey has witnessed in recent years.

The decision to replace the team's iconic blue jersey with a predominantly saffron kit has drawn criticism from former captains, players, fans and politicians, many of whom have questioned both the rationale behind the change and the process that led to it.

While Hockey India has maintained that the move was driven by technical reasons and player feedback, several current players have reportedly denied being consulted. The organisation has also faced accusations that the change was politically motivated, a claim it has not acknowledged. From Olympic gold medal-winning captain Vasudevan Baskaran and former India captain Viren Rasquinha to former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, several prominent voices have urged Hockey India to reconsider the move and restore the traditional blue jersey. What is the controversy? The debate began on Thursday after Hockey India released a promotional video unveiling the new saffron (Kesariya) jersey.

According to Hockey India, the design draws inspiration from the Indian tricolour and the rising sun, symbolising a "new beginning" for Indian hockey. The announcement, however, was met with an immediate backlash on social media, with many supporters questioning why India was abandoning a jersey colour that has represented the national hockey team for decades. The criticism intensified after former players publicly opposed the move. Watch the jersey launch video here: Viren Rasquinha: "Blue is our identity" Former India captain Viren Rasquinha was among the first prominent voices to question the decision. He said that while Hockey India had done many positive things for Indian hockey, moving away from the traditional blue jersey was "embarrassing".

Rasquinha said the blue jersey had always represented the identity and legacy of Indian hockey and added that he wore it with immense pride throughout his career. He also questioned the logic behind introducing the saffron jersey, saying supporters associated the Indian hockey team with blue. After some social media users interpreted his comments politically, Rasquinha clarified that his criticism had nothing to do with politics. Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LIVE UPDATES MEDAL TALLY full list India medal winners in all stories He said his concern was solely about the team's pride, identity and legacy, comparing India's place in hockey with Argentina's place in football. Rasquinha questioned whether Argentina would ever replace its iconic blue-and-white striped jersey as its primary kit.

Vasudevan Baskaran: "Blue is not just a colour, it is a legacy" Former India captain Vasudevan Baskaran, who led the country to Olympic gold at Moscow 1980, also criticised the move. Speaking to The Indian Express, Baskaran said he was not inspired by the new jersey and questioned why Hockey India had abandoned a colour that had been synonymous with Indian hockey since 1928. He argued that such a significant decision should have been taken only after consulting both former and current players. Baskaran also questioned whether the move had government approval or was solely Hockey India's decision. Calling the episode a "tamasha", he said he was deeply hurt by the change.

Players allege there was no consultation The controversy escalated after The Indian Express reported that multiple current players from both the men's and women's national teams denied Hockey India's claim that the decision followed consultations with players and support staff. According to the report, five players told the newspaper that they were never asked for their views on changing the jersey colour. The report also claimed that some members of Hockey India's executive committee were unaware of the decision before the announcement. Naveen Patnaik joins the criticism Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, under whose government Odisha became Indian hockey's principal sponsor, also criticised the move.

Patnaik alleged that the decision was taken under pressure from the BJP government in Odisha and said the administration had become "obsessed" with changing the colours of public infrastructure before extending the same approach to the national hockey team's jersey. Why did Hockey India change the jersey? Hockey India has defended the decision, saying the move was based on both technical requirements and player feedback. According to the federation, the traditional blue jersey blended with the blue synthetic turf used in international hockey, reducing visibility for players during matches. The federation said coaches and players suggested alternative colours, including yellow and saffron, before saffron was eventually selected.

Hockey India also argued that saffron carries national significance as one of the colours of the Indian flag, symbolising courage, sacrifice and national pride. Despite the explanation, the controversy continues to gather momentum, with fans and several former players maintaining that the blue jersey is inseparable from Indian hockey's identity and should remain the team's primary colour. What happens next? With the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 just around the corner, Hockey India will be hoping the focus shifts from the team's jersey to its performances on the pitch. Instead, the federation finds itself dealing with mounting criticism over both the colour change and the alleged lack of consultation before the decision was taken.