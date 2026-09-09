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Indian hockey teams revert to blue kits for Asiad after saffron backlash

Hockey India (HI) faced intense criticism earlier after switching its long-standing colour to saffron, which the teams sported during the FIH World Cups in the Netherlands and Belgium

Indian hockey team during the 2026 World Cup (PIC: PTI)
Indian hockey team during the 2026 World Cup (PIC: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
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The Indian hockey teams will revert to their traditional blue jerseys for the upcoming Asian Games following widespread backlash over a controversial shift to a saffron coloured kit.

Hockey India (HI) faced intense criticism earlier after switching its long-standing colour to saffron, which the teams sported during the FIH World Cups in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The decision triggered internal discord when HI president Dilip Tirkey publicly questioned the move, stating it was implemented without the knowledge or approval of the federation's elected leadership and Executive Board.

"IOA asked us about our preference of colour for kit, we gave blue as primary and saffron as the second one. As I had already said before the World Cup that the colour change is not permanent," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said on the sidelines of the Asian Games contingent send-off here on Tuesday.

Another top Hockey India official added, "The kits for Asian Games, Olympics and CWG are designed by IOA and they ask preference from every federation. So we gave our choice, it has nothing to do with the controversy surrounding jersey colour ahead of World Cup." The Asian Games will be an important assignment for the Indian teams, with the tournament also offering a crucial opportunity to secure qualification to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and strengthen their position on the continental stage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian Hockey TeamAsian Games

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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