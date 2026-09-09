Indian hockey teams revert to blue kits for Asiad after saffron backlash

The Indian hockey teams will revert to their traditional blue jerseys for the upcoming Asian Games following widespread backlash over a controversial shift to a saffron coloured kit.

Hockey India (HI) faced intense criticism earlier after switching its long-standing colour to saffron, which the teams sported during the FIH World Cups in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The decision triggered internal discord when HI president Dilip Tirkey publicly questioned the move, stating it was implemented without the knowledge or approval of the federation's elected leadership and Executive Board.

"IOA asked us about our preference of colour for kit, we gave blue as primary and saffron as the second one. As I had already said before the World Cup that the colour change is not permanent," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said on the sidelines of the Asian Games contingent send-off here on Tuesday.