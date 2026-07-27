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Indian men enter pre-quarters in World Junior squash team competition

Fifth seed Indian men swept the Netherlands and Brazil by an identical 3-0 margin to top Group 5 en route to round of 16

Indian team at Junior Squash World Chnmapionship
Indian team at Junior Squash World Chnmapionship
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Indian men brushed aside Brazil and the Netherlands to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Team Championships in Ontario, Canada.

Fifth seed Indian men swept the Netherlands and Brazil by an identical 3-0 margin to top Group 5 en route to round of 16.

The women's team, also seeded fifth, drubbed Chinese Taipei 3-0, and will meet Malaysia next in Group 4.  Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES MEDAL TALLY full list India medal winners in all stories

Anahat Singh was rested for the women's opening round, a day after being crowned the World Junior champion.

Results (group stage): Men: India bt the Netherlands 3-0 (Gurveer Singh bt Freek Bonnema 11-4, 11-0, 11-2; Yusha Nafees bt Jesper Hempenius 11-1, 11-4, 11-2; Aryaveer Dewan bt Quinten van Es 11-4, 11-3, 11-5).

India bt Brazil 3-0 (Purav Rambhia bt Bernardo Jorge Guimaraes 11-6, 11-5, 11-3; Yusha Nafees bt Matheus Frabetti 11-3, 11-2, 11-9; Aryaveer Dewan bt Viggo Hendricks 11-7, 11-0, 11-0).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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