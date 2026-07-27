Indian men enter pre-quarters in World Junior squash team competition

Indian men brushed aside Brazil and the Netherlands to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Team Championships in Ontario, Canada.

Fifth seed Indian men swept the Netherlands and Brazil by an identical 3-0 margin to top Group 5 en route to round of 16.

The women's team, also seeded fifth, drubbed Chinese Taipei 3-0, and will meet Malaysia next in Group 4. Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES MEDAL TALLY full list India medal winners in all stories

Anahat Singh was rested for the women's opening round, a day after being crowned the World Junior champion.