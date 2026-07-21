Indian men, women start FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian C'ships on winning note
The Indian teams are placed in the elite pools of the men's and women's competition
The Indian teams are placed in the elite pools of the men's and women's competition
The Indian sub-junior men's and women's teams made a winning start to their respective campaign at the FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 on Monday.
The Indian teams are placed in the elite pools of the men's and women's competition.
The Indian women's team was the first to start its campaign on the tournament's opening day, against Kazakhstan, and won 8-3. The men's team faced Bangladesh in their opening and registered a 7-3 victory.
The tournament is also the Asian qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:26 AM IST