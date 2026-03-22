Indian Open 2026: Anahat-Moataz final set; Abhay takes on Chotrani

India's Anahat Singh will face off against Egypt's Hana Moataz in the women's final while in the men's category Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani booked their respective spots in the Indian Open squash, here on Saturday.

Anahat got the better of compatriot Tanvi 3-1 (11-6 9-11 11-8 11-2) to make it to the summit clash. After dictating the early exchanges, the Indian ace took the opening game following which Tanvi bounced back to level the contest.

However, despite Tanvi's strong start in the third game, Anahat grew in confidence and control. Her consistent shot-making and movement around the court helped her to win the third as well as the fourth.

In the other women's semifinal, Moataz defeated compatriot Nadien Elhammamy 3-1 (11-8 5-11 11-5 11-7) in an all-Egyptian contest. After edging a closely fought opening game, Moataz lost the second before raising her intensity in the final two games to secure her spot in the final. In the men's event, Abhay overcame a strong challenge from Ameeshenraj Chandaran from Malaysia to win 3-1 (11-9 9-11 11-3 11-8). Abhay was pushed hard by the unseeded Chandaran in a gripping encounter. The Malaysian matched the Indian's shots during long rallies, producing powerful forehands and sharp returns. Abhay began strongly, racing to a 9-4 lead in the opening game. Chandaran mounted a spirited comeback with five consecutive points to level the score, but the Indian held his nerve at the crucial moment to clinch the game 11-9.