Indian paddler Ankur bags maiden WTT title and doubles gold in Czechia

Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee produced a memorable performance to win his maiden WTT men's singles title, while also securing the doubles gold with Akash Pal at the WTT Feeder Olomouc tournament in Czechia.

The World No. 78 overcame third-seed Slovenian Deni Kozul 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6) in the singles final to cap a remarkable campaign.

He had joined forces with Akash earlier to defeat Hungary's Csaba Andras Szantosi and Poland's Alan Kulczycki Zalewski 3-1 (11-8, 4-11, 13-11, 11-9) in the men's doubles final.

The singles final began with a setback for Ankur as Kozul edged the opening game 11-9. The Indian, however, quickly found his rhythm, tightening his placement and controlling the rallies to win the next three games and seal the title.