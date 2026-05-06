Indian shuttlers react after muted response to bronze medal in Thomas Cup

India’s badminton players expressed disappointment over the subdued reception following the team’s bronze medal finish at the Thomas Cup 2026, saying major achievements in the sport continue to struggle for wider recognition in the country.

India reached the semi-finals of the prestigious men’s team championship before losing to France, marking the nation’s second podium finish in the tournament after the historic gold medal in 2022.

Senior players Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy said the lack of public awareness and celebration around the achievement reflected the challenges non-cricket sports still face despite delivering results consistently on the international stage.

Players disappointed with limited recognition India’s campaign in the Thomas Cup ended with a semi-final defeat to France, but the team returned home without the level of attention usually associated with a global medal-winning performance. Doubles specialist Chirag Shetty said the players were not expecting grand celebrations, but admitted the overall response compared poorly with the reception received after the historic title win four years ago. ALSO READ: Sabalenka hints at tennis Grand Slam boycott; Iga, Emma stay non-committal He indicated that badminton followers understood the significance of the achievement, but felt the wider sporting culture in India still did not fully acknowledge accomplishments outside cricket. According to Chirag, sporting success deserves greater appreciation across disciplines if India wants to grow as a complete sporting nation.

Concerns raised over badminton’s future motivation HS Prannoy echoed similar concerns and pointed out that many people still do not understand the stature of the Thomas Cup, despite it being equivalent to a world championship team event in badminton. He suggested that insufficient recognition could eventually affect player motivation, especially in a format where individuals put aside personal schedules and rankings to compete collectively for the country. Prannoy explained that badminton players spend most of the year focusing on individual tournaments and rankings, making the commitment to a multi-week team event particularly demanding. He warned that if podium finishes at events of such scale continue to receive minimal attention, sustaining the same level of commitment in future editions could become increasingly difficult.

India’s strong campaign ends in semi-finals India finished second in Group A behind eventual champions China before producing a dominant 3-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals. The campaign eventually ended with a 0-3 defeat against France in the last four. Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty once again formed the core of India’s challenge as the team secured another medal at the global event. The bronze medal added to India’s growing record in international badminton and reinforced the progress made since the breakthrough Thomas Cup triumph in 2022. Comparison with cricket The comments from India’s badminton players also showcased the contrast in visibility between cricket and other sports in the country. The players noted that achievements in cricket — from junior tournaments to franchise competitions and World Cups — receive widespread coverage and celebration, while medal-winning performances in other disciplines often pass quietly.