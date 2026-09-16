Indian teams return to Chess Olympiad seeking glory for second time running

India carry the weight of defending both Chess Olympiad titles with world champion D Gukesh and an in-form R Praggnanandhaa spearheading a men's team that starts among the favourites, while the women's side too will look to retain its crown.

Gukesh, however, arrives at the Olympiad at a very different point in his career from the last edition. The 20-year-old has endured a significant dip in form over the past year and will be keen to use the tournament to regain his rhythm before his World Championship match in November in Switzerland.

Praggnanandhaa, meanwhile, has been one of the standout performers of the year. His remarkable run, which saw him become the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour, makes him one of India's biggest strengths as they chase another Olympiad gold.

The two will be backed by Arjun Erigaisi, who played a key role in India's triumph in Budapest in 2024. Vidit Gujrathi brings experience and reliability to the line-up, while Nihal Sarin adds further depth to a formidable squad. India's biggest threats are expected to come from the United States and hosts Uzbekistan, two teams that have rarely been easy to discount at recent Olympiads. The US boasts the experience of Fabiano Caruana and Levon Aronian, while Uzbekistan has a talented young squad led by Javokhir Sindarov, who will himself challenge Gukesh for the World Championship later this year. The Indian women's team will also defend its title, though the squad looks slightly different this time with D Harika and Tania Sachdev absent.