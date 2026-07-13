Jannik Sinner: The only Italian man to win and defend the Wimbledon title

After creating history at Wimbledon 2025 by becoming the first Italian man to win the men’s singles event at the coveted tournament, world number one Jannik Sinner added yet another feather to his cap by defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final. With the win over Zverev, Sinner entered the elite list of players to have successfully defended their Wimbledon men’s singles title. Sinner is now the first Italian and the ninth player overall to achieve this milestone. The last man to enter this club was Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who won the title back-to-back in 2023 and 2024. He was also the player Sinner beat in the final to lift his first title last year.

While, to many, a world number one winning back-to-back titles may seem easy, the fact that only nine men have been able to do so since the start of the Open Era in 1968 proves that it is a much harder task than it appears. One of the most consistent players in modern-day tennis Consistency has become Jannik Sinner's defining trait. Since breaking into the ATP Top 10 in 2021, the Italian has steadily climbed the rankings, becoming world number one in June 2024 and reclaiming the top spot in 2026 after an extraordinary run of results. Rather than relying on one standout season, Sinner has built his reputation through sustained excellence across all surfaces and at the biggest tournaments.

After finishing 2023 with four ATP titles, including his maiden Masters 1000 crown in Canada, Sinner elevated his game further in 2024 by winning two Grand Slam titles — the Australian Open and the US Open — three Masters 1000 trophies and the ATP Finals, while also helping Italy defend the Davis Cup. He ended the season as the year-end world number one while completing the entire year without suffering a straight-set defeat — a feat previously achieved only by Roger Federer in 2005. Sinner successfully defended his Australian Open title in 2025, reached the finals of the Italian Open, French Open, Cincinnati Masters, US Open and Beijing Open, before winning his maiden Wimbledon title, the Vienna Open, Paris Masters and the ATP Finals. By the end of 2025, he had reached five consecutive Grand Slam finals and successfully defended the ATP Finals without dropping a set for the second successive year.

The 2026 season has further strengthened his credentials. Sinner won five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles — Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome — becoming only the second man after Novak Djokovic to complete the Career Golden Masters and the youngest player to achieve the feat. He also regained the world number one ranking, completed the Sunshine Double without dropping a set and defended his Wimbledon crown, bringing up his 100th Grand Slam match win in the process. From his first ATP title in 2020 to multiple Grand Slam crowns, sustained success at Masters events and an extended stay at the summit of men's tennis, Sinner has established himself as one of the most reliable performers of the modern era. Few players have combined consistency, adaptability and big-match success as seamlessly over such a short period.

Full list of Grand Slam titles won by Sinner: Tournament Years Won Australian Open 2024, 2025 US Open 2024 Wimbledon 2025, 2026 Total 5 titles How Sinner was able to defend his title Sinner started his title defence at Wimbledon 2026 with a challenging first-round match against Kecmanovic. The Italian lost two of the first three sets and was just one set away from a first-round exit. However, Sinner fought back hard and won the next two sets to eventually secure the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 and begin his title defence. In the next four rounds, he beat Portugal’s Borges 7-6, 7-6, 6-4, the USA’s Brooksby 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, Japan’s Mochizuki 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 and, finally, Germany’s JL Struff 7-5, 7-6, 6-3 to set up a highly anticipated semifinal clash with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

While Sinner did not drop a set after his first-round match, he was often pushed to the limit, with five of his sets decided through tie-breakers. However, the defending champion produced a commanding performance in the semifinals and beat Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, to put himself one win away from a successful title defence while ending Djokovic’s dream of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. In the final, he was up against Alexander Zverev, who put the Italian under pressure by winning the first set 7-6 and pushing the second set to another tie-breaker, which Sinner eventually won 7-6.

However, Sinner then picked up the pace and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-4 to successfully defend his title and join the elite list of players who have successfully defended their Wimbledon crown. What makes Sinner different? The defining feature of Sinner's game is not overwhelming power or extraordinary athleticism in isolation — it is the completeness of his tennis. Unlike many modern players who possess a clearly stronger wing, Sinner strikes both his forehand and backhand with almost identical conviction. That balance makes it exceptionally difficult for opponents to target a weakness or force him into uncomfortable court positions.

His movement has also undergone a remarkable transformation. Grass was once viewed as the surface least suited to his game, but years of refinement have turned it into one of his greatest strengths. His ability to change direction effortlessly and recover from defensive positions allows him to stay in rallies that most players would concede. The serve has become another major weapon. Earlier in his career, Sinner often relied on baseline exchanges to dominate matches. Today, he earns numerous free points behind his first serve, shortening games and conserving valuable energy during Grand Slam tournaments. Just as important is his tactical maturity. Rather than attempting spectacular winners at every opportunity, Sinner has learnt when to attack and when to construct points patiently. His shot selection has become more disciplined, his court positioning more intelligent and his decision-making under pressure among the best on tour.

Champion built on temperament Perhaps one of Sinner’s greatest strengths is his temperament. Rarely does he allow emotions to dictate his tennis. Whether leading comfortably or trailing by a set, he maintains the same calm demeanour. That composure has become a defining characteristic of his success, particularly in Grand Slam finals, where momentum can swing rapidly. It was on display again in the Wimbledon 2026 final, when he mounted a strong comeback despite struggling early in the first two sets to win the title. It is this blend of technical excellence, physical preparation and mental resilience that has enabled him to remain at the summit of men's tennis.

Did Carlos Alcaraz's absence help Sinner? Any discussion surrounding Sinner's Wimbledon triumph inevitably leads to one question: Would the outcome have been different had Carlos Alcaraz been in the draw? The Spaniard, who lifted the Wimbledon title in 2023 and 2024 before losing to Sinner in the 2025 final, was absent from the Championships in 2026 due to injury. On paper, that removed one of the Italian's biggest rivals and altered the tournament's balance. There is little doubt that Alcaraz possesses the all-court game capable of troubling Sinner on grass. His explosive movement, creativity at the net and ability to produce winners from seemingly impossible positions make him one of the toughest opponents on any surface.

However, suggesting that Sinner's title defence was made easy would be an oversimplification. The Italian entered Wimbledon carrying the dual burden of being the defending champion and the world number one. History shows that those expectations alone have undone several great players. Every opponent approached matches against Sinner with nothing to lose, while the pressure to justify his top ranking only intensified with each passing round. ALSO READ: Biggest CSK shake-up: Stephen Fleming steps down after 18 years Moreover, his route to the title was far from straightforward. He overcame an early scare, defeated one of the greatest grass-court players in history in Novak Djokovic and then stopped reigning French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the final.

The elite list of successful defences Winning Wimbledon is one of tennis's greatest achievements, but defending the title is an even tougher challenge. The brief grass-court season, the surface's unforgiving nature and the pressure of returning as champion make repeat winners exceptionally rare. Since the Open Era began in 1968, only a select group of players have successfully retained the men's singles crown. Rod Laver and John Newcombe led the way before Bjorn Borg's iconic five-title streak from 1976 to 1980 redefined grass-court dominance. John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer each built remarkable Wimbledon legacies through multiple successful title defences, while Carlos Alcaraz became the first player in more than a decade to defend the trophy in 2024.

Jannik Sinner has now joined that elite club by retaining the Wimbledon title in 2026. In doing so, he became the first Italian to win consecutive Wimbledon crowns, cementing his place among the greatest grass-court champions in the tournament's storied history. Men to successfully defend the Wimbledon singles title in the Open Era: Player Consecutive titles Rod Laver 1968, 1969 John Newcombe 1970, 1971 Bjorn Borg 1976–1980 John McEnroe 1983, 1984 Boris Becker 1985, 1986 Pete Sampras 1993–1995; 1997–2000 Roger Federer 2003–2007; 2009 Carlos Alcaraz 2023, 2024 Jannik Sinner 2025, 2026 More than just a Wimbledon champion Sinner's first Wimbledon title in 2025 ended Italy's long wait for a men's singles champion at the All England Club. His successful title defence in 2026, however, elevated him from a history-maker to one of the tournament's elite champions.

Winning Wimbledon once is an extraordinary achievement, but retaining the crown demands sustained excellence, exceptional physical and mental resilience, and the ability to thrive under immense expectations. At just 24, Sinner has already assembled an impressive résumé featuring multiple Grand Slam titles, ATP Masters 1000 trophies, ATP Finals success and the world number one ranking. His back-to-back Wimbledon triumphs further underline the remarkable consistency that has become his hallmark. More importantly, he earned the title by defeating every opponent in front of him across seven matches, reinforcing that Grand Slams are won through sustained brilliance rather than circumstance.