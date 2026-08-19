Kapila-Crasto ease past Macau pair to reach BWF Worlds 2026 round of 16

India got off to a flying start at the BWF World Championships 2026 on Wednesday as the 15th-seeded mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila booked their place in the pre-quarterfinals with a commanding 21-11, 21-11 win over Macau’s Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The Indian pair dominated from the start, giving the Macau duo little room to settle into the contest. Kapila and Crasto took control of the opening game early and, although Leong and Ng offered greater resistance at the start of the second, the Indians responded with their longest winning run of the match to complete a comfortable straight-game victory.

Kapila-Crasto dominate from start to finish Kapila and Crasto made a quick start in the opening game and gradually pulled away from Leong and Ng. The Macau pair managed to stay within touching distance in the early exchanges, but the Indians consistently found ways to maintain their advantage. Leong and Ng managed only short bursts of momentum, with their longest run stretching to two consecutive points. Kapila and Crasto, meanwhile, put together a four-point streak to strengthen their advantage and moved through the middle phase of the game with increasing control. Once the Indians established a sizeable lead, there was little sign of a comeback. They continued to add points steadily and closed out the opening game 21-11.

The second game initially offered Leong and Ng a little more hope as the two pairs exchanged points in the early stages. But Kapila and Crasto soon began to create separation, with their attacking play and movement forcing the Macau pair onto the back foot. The Indian pair then produced a six-point winning streak, their longest of the match, to turn the competitive start into a commanding advantage. It was the kind of response Kapila said the pair have been trying to develop as they look for greater consistency. “We are trying not to be too happy when we win, and when we lose, we also have to remain neutral. We are trying to work on how we can be stable. There shouldn't be too much of an up-and-down graph,” Kapila said.

Leong and Ng managed a brief fightback later in the game, but by then the gap had become too large to bridge. Kapila and Crasto closed out the second game 21-11 to complete their straight-game victory. The numbers reflected their control. The Indians won 42 of the 64 points played across the two games, compared to 22 for the Macau pair, while Kapila and Crasto created three game-point opportunities without allowing their opponents to earn one. Kapila said the pair's progress over the last two years has involved understanding their roles better and learning how to maintain their level through matches.

“The last two years have been good. In the first year, we were figuring out what we had to do and how we needed to achieve it. Since last year, we have learnt a lot, and this year things are going well,” he said. “There are days when we are not at our best, but we are still trying to figure out how we can become more stable and keep performing in matches.” ALSO READ: BWF Worlds Day 3 Order of play: India schedule, match timings on August 19 That stability was particularly visible when the Macau pair tried to stay in the second game. Rather than allowing the early exchanges to become a prolonged battle, Kapila and Crasto responded with six consecutive points and quickly restored their control.

Crasto's movement helps Kapila attack The Indian pair's ability to maintain pressure also came from the way Crasto has adapted to the demands of mixed doubles. Her movement at the front allowed Kapila to operate from the rear, giving the pair more options when attacking. Crasto credited coach Tan Kim Her with changing that aspect of her game. “Before he came in, my game was a lot more like women's doubles and not as mixed-doubles oriented. After he stepped in, he changed my game a lot, especially when it comes to moving in and being more aggressive,” she said.

“That gives Dhruv a lot more opportunities at the back, and I think that is exactly what is needed in mixed doubles. It gives us the right plan.” The adjustment has been less about completely changing Crasto's game and more about making her front-court movement consistent. “It is not actually a huge change because even when I used to play with Ashwini Didi (Ashwini Ponnappa), a lot of my movement was front-based. But mixed doubles requires a lot more of that, and being consistent with it is what has changed,” Crasto said. “Since Dhruv needs to cover most of the court, and he does cover most of it, my job is mainly to be more consistent with my forward movement. I think that is the change that has come in.”

The duo credits coach Tan Kim Her for the success The physical side of the partnership has also changed under coach Tan Kim Her. Kapila said the training programme has helped him maintain his fitness and move faster around the court. “Training with Tan Kim Her is totally different. Earlier, we used to train with Bo and Manohar. We still train with everyone, but the main programme is through Tan Kim Her,” he said. “It is more physical, which helps me a lot to maintain my physique and keep moving fast.” The pair's growing understanding was also evident in the way they responded whenever the Macau duo threatened to gain momentum. Crasto said reviewing their matches together has helped them identify mistakes without allowing difficult performances to linger.