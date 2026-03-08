Lakshay Sen final streaming: Where to watch All England Championship match?

Lakshya Sen will look to create history when he takes on Lin Chun-Yi in the men’s singles final of the All England Open Badminton Championships on Sunday in Birmingham.
Lakshya booked his place in the summit clash after defeating Victor Lai 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 in a semifinal that lasted one hour and 37 minutes. The Indian shuttler recovered strongly in the deciding game to secure his second appearance in the final of the tournament.
This is Lakshya’s second All England final after finishing runner-up in 2022. He is now one win away from becoming only the third Indian men’s singles player to win the title after Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand.
India has not produced a men’s singles champion at the tournament since Gopichand’s victory in 2001, giving Lakshya the opportunity to end a 25-year wait for the title.