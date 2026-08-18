Lakshya Sen recovers from slow start to beat Filimon at BWF Worlds 2026

Lakshya Sen survived an early scare before producing a commanding turnaround to defeat Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon 16-21, 21-8, 21-4 in the men's singles round of 64 at the BWF World Championships 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sen looked uncomfortable in the opening game, struggling to judge the conditions and allowing the tall Austrian to dictate exchanges with his reach and attacking game. But the Indian quickly adjusted his tactics, lengthened the rallies and improved his control at the net to turn what had initially appeared a tricky contest into a one-sided finish.

The change was reflected in the scoreline. After conceding the first game 16-21, Sen dropped only 12 points across the next two games as he took control of the rallies and denied Filimon the attacking opportunities that had troubled him early on. Speaking after the match, Sen said his problems in the opening game stemmed largely from his inability to control his shots in the unfamiliar playing conditions. "My tactics were not working, and then my shots, especially the ones I was playing from the net, were going very short because I was scared that they would go out," Sen said.

The drift inside the stadium also played a role in his tentative start. Sen said he was reluctant to put full power into his strokes because he feared pushing the shuttle beyond the lines. "There was a little bit of drift from where I started. It was windy, so every time I would play a shot, I was scared that it would go out if I gave too much power to it. That is why I was not playing freely in the first set," he said. Filimon exploits Sen's tentative start Filimon made the most of Sen's uncertainty early in the contest. Using his height and reach effectively, the Austrian opened up an 18-12 lead in the first game.

Sen then produced a brief recovery, moving sharply across the court to cut the deficit by four points. But Filimon continued to find success with his attacking strokes and moved to game point with another smash before closing out the opener. Sen acknowledged that his short lifts and willingness to engage in flat exchanges were playing directly into Filimon's strengths. "He is a tall player, so he was taking advantage of it. I just tried to get control of my lifts and not get into flat drives. For him, it was easy to cover both sides," Sen said.

That assessment became central to his tactical adjustment. Instead of offering Filimon opportunities to attack from flat exchanges, Sen began drawing the Austrian into longer rallies and forcing him to move around the court. He also improved the depth of his lifts, taking away some of the height advantage that Filimon had exploited in the opening game. "I tried to open up the game. I brought him into rallies, and I think that helped," Sen said. "Whenever I was playing drives or giving him chances, as he is tall and has a good reach, he would attack and take points. But I think in the second set I changed that. I tried to get him into rallies, and I did not give him enough chances to attack and play drives."

Patience changes the momentum Filimon briefly threatened to maintain his momentum after taking a 4-2 lead in the second game. Sen, however, responded with sharper net play and steadier defence. By the mid-game interval, the Indian had moved 11-8 ahead. From there, the match changed dramatically. Sen reeled off 10 successive points to close out the second game 21-8, using drop shots and tighter net play to keep Filimon away from his preferred attacking positions. Sen said patience was particularly important after the pressure created by losing the opening game. "In the second set, I think it was very important to play patiently because there was a bit of pressure. I was happy with the game plan that we decided," he said.

The deciding game was even more emphatic. Sen controlled the long rallies, kept Filimon from setting up his smashes and forced the Austrian into errors whenever he tried to force the pace. With Sen six points away from victory, Filimon had managed only two points. The Indian eventually sealed the game 21-4 to complete a convincing comeback. "In the third set, I was much more in control. Once I knew I had a big lead, I was trying out different things," Sen said. He also felt his confidence and body language improved substantially once he settled into the conditions.