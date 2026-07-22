Lalit Modi gets major legal relief, says he will return to India this year

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi on Wednesday said he plans to visit India later this year or early next year after receiving major legal relief from the Appellate Tribunal in the long-running 2009 IPL South Africa foreign exchange case, describing the ruling as the vindication of a 16-year battle.

In a video message posted on social media, Modi said the tribunal's verdict had finally established the truth behind his stand on the case.

"I'm really happy with the verdict. It's really been a great day. Sixteen years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth," Modi said.