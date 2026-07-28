Lovlina distracted by floods back home ahead of CWG bout, seeks help

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday said she has been unable to fully focus on her Commonwealth Games campaign because of the devastating floods in her home state of Assam, and appealed to people to extend help to those affected.

The 28-year-old boxer from Assam is assured of at least a bronze medal after receiving a direct entry into the women's 75kg semifinals because of the five-boxer draw.

"I am feeling very bad that a lot of people have lost their lives because of the flood in Assam. A lot of people are facing a lot of problems at this time," said Borgohain, who became only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal when she claimed bronze at the Tokyo Games, in a video message. Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here