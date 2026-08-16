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Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups

With India and Pakistan set to face each other on August 19, the Pool D standings will be closely followed as the group stage progresses.

Men's Hockey World Cup points table
Men's Hockey World Cup points table
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 3:30 PM IST
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The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 began in Belgium and the Netherlands on Saturday, August 15, with 16 teams battling across four pools for a place in the knockout stages.
 
India made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Wales 3-1 in their Pool D opener. England also began with a victory, beating Pakistan 4-1 to move to the top of the group on goal difference.
 
With India and Pakistan set to face each other on August 19, the Pool D standings will be closely followed as the group stage progresses. 
 
Pool D points table
 
England currently lead Pool D after their 4-1 win over Pakistan, while India sit second following their 3-1 victory against Wales. Wales and Pakistan are yet to register a point. 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts  
1 England 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3  
2 India 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3  
3 Wales 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0  
4 Pakistan 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3
 
Pool C points table
 
Pool C is yet to get underway, with Australia, Spain, Ireland and South Africa all starting with zero points. 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 
Pool B points table
 
Germany are the early leaders in Pool B after an emphatic 5-1 victory over Malaysia. Belgium and France are yet to play their opening matches. 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3
2 Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Malaysia 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0
 
Pool A points table
 
Pool A is also yet to begin, with hosts Netherlands joined by Argentina, New Zealand and Japan. 
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
 
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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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