Mondo Duplantis enjoys lakeside pole vault win, falls short of world record

Mondo Duplantis called his victory in a vibrant lakeside Diamond League event "the greatest pole vaulting competition ever." The Olympic and world champion then took two attempts at a new world record of 6.32 meters and just failed to delight a noisy crowd at a pop-up venue near the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

Duplantis had cleared the bar at 6.21 meters - with first-time clearances at each of six different heights - for his best result since March, the month that he raised his own world record to 6.31 at an indoor meet in his native Sweden.

Emmanouil Karalis, Duplantis' great friend and rival, cleared 6.16 on Thursday and barely failed on his second attempt at a lifetime best of 6.21.