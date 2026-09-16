Nairobi set to host first World Athletics Championships on African soil

The World Athletics Championships are heading to Africa for the first time as Kenya's capital Nairobi was confirmed Tuesday as host of the 2029 edition.

Kenya has long been a superpower in distance running but has yet to host an event of this scale. The championships return to Germany in 2031 with Munich hosting.

"Taking our championships to Africa for the first time will be historic," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said as he announced the decision following the Ultimate Championship in Hungary. "Athletics is woven into the fabric of Kenya." The decision brings recognition of Kenya's status as a track nation, but is likely to bring extra scrutiny of the East African nation's history of top runners being busted for doping.