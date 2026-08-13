Neeraj Chopra, Gopichand launch Indian School of Coaching Excellence

Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra and badminton great Pullela Gopichand on Thursday launched the Indian School of Coaching Excellence, an initiative aimed at strengthening India's coaching landscape and sports ecosystem.

ISCE will focus on developing world-class coaches through multidisciplinary coach-development programmes. The programmes will integrate areas such as physical literacy, sports science, sports education, technology, and career development, equipping coaches with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the evolving demands of high-performance sport.

"It (ISCE) will serve as a collaborative knowledge-sharing platform, working closely with government bodies, SAI, sports federations, associations, high-performance centres, academic institutions, and the private sector to advance coaching excellence across India," said a release.

Chopra, who recently won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, said coaches play an integral role in every athlete's journey and stressed the need for a robust ecosystem to develop and nurture quality coaches in the country. "I firmly believe that every athlete's journey is shaped by the guidance and nurturing of his/her coach, not only as a sportsperson but also as an individual. Hence, in order to create the next generation of sports heroes in India, it is extremely important that our coaches have access to world-class education, mentorship, and the latest knowledge in sports science and athlete development.

ALSO READ: Why is FA Community Shield 2026 match not being played at Wembley Stadium? "Through the Indian School of Coaching Excellence, the Neeraj Chopra Foundation hopes to create an environment where coaches continue to learn, evolve, and inspire generations of athletes to realise their full potential," said Chopra. Gopichand, a Dronacharya awardee and recipient of the International Olympic Committee citation for coaching excellence, said ISCE will bring global expertise to help Indian coaches improve their skills. "The future of Indian sport will be defined by the ecosystem we build. Coaches are at the heart of that ecosystem. ISCE is our effort to create a platform that combines global best practices with Indian experience, enabling coaches to continuously upskill, collaborate, and lead with confidence.