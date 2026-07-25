No medal pressure as Lovlina chases elusive Commonwealth Games gold

With a medal already guaranteed before throwing a punch, India's Lovlina Borgohain says the absence of podium pressure has freed her to chase the one prize she really wants at the Commonwealth Games -- gold.

The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist advanced directly to the women's 75kg semifinals after receiving a bye, assuring India of its first medal of the Games.

For a boxer who had to battle through multiple bouts in each of her previous Commonwealth Games campaigns without reaching the podium, the direct passage came as a surprise.

"This was shocking news even for me. I never thought I'd get a direct entry into the semifinal because in the last two Commonwealth Games, I didn't even have a medal and I had to fight four or five bouts," Lovlina said on Friday.

"Maybe this is a blessing for all my hard work." The guaranteed medal also marks a turnaround for the 28-year-old, who endured a difficult spell after the Paris Olympics before gradually rebuilding her confidence through a string of international competitions. "After the Paris Olympics I changed a lot. I played a lot of competitions, including the World Championships. I was confused whether to continue playing or not, but I continued. Then I got back-to-back training and I started winning medals," she said. With the burden of securing a podium finish already lifted, Lovlina said her focus has narrowed to standing on the top step.

"There is no medal pressure now. I have to fight for gold. If I can win gold for my country, that will make me happy," she said. The Assamese credited a training camp in Belfast for sharpening her preparations ahead of Glasgow. "We had a training camp in Belfast. The training and sparring went well, so I am confident that I can win gold here," she said. Lovlina is likely to face Australia's two-time world championship bronze medallist Emma-Sue Greentree in the final. "I haven't played against Emma before. But with me it's like I can win against anyone if I am fully confident, but sometimes I can also lose to a very weak boxer. If everything works, I can take her down," she said.