No sweets till LA, vows Savita as India women chase World Cup, Asiad medals

No sweets, no chocolates, or fast food until the Los Angeles Olympics -- this is the self-imposed diet pledge taken by the Indian women's hockey team as they sharpen their focus on securing podium finishes at the FIH World Cup and the Asian Games, says the legendary goalkeeper Savita Punia.

The Indian team, which scripted history with a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, continues to follow their strict fitness regime introduced by the strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard, who is back with the team as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance during the Olympic cycle.

"Wayne is as good a trainer as he is strict. He has set very high standards for fitness and always says that if you want to achieve something, you must be willing to sacrifice," Savita told PTI in an interview.

She recalled the first decision was to eliminate sugar and junk food from the team's diet before the Tokyo Olympics, and the change in the team's fitness levels is evident. "The first thing in this diet plan was (to) cut out sugar. There were no sweets, chocolates or fast food in the kitchen and that hasn't changed. Recently, after winning the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand, a cake was ordered for the team, but we all laughed because none of us was going to eat it," she said. Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE UPDATES MEDAL TALLY full list India medal winners in all stories

"Our fitness level has improved immensely, and that is very important in modern hockey," she added. The veteran custodian, who has represented India in more than 300 international matches, said the biggest difference from the Tokyo Olympic campaign is that players are now self motivated to maintain fitness standards and there is no need to keep a watch. "Back then, Wayne had to keep an eye on everyone's eating habits. Now everyone takes care of themselves. There's no need to monitor us anymore. We've even joked that we'll eat sweets only after the Los Angeles Olympics," she said. Savita said the sacrifices made by the players serve as a constant source of motivation.

"When you realise you've given up your favourite food, stayed away from your family and continued training despite exhaustion, it reminds you why you're working so hard. Those sacrifices push you to perform better." Confident about India's preparations for the World Cup, Savita credited head coach Sjoerd Marijne and the support staff for transforming the team. "Sjoerd is a very demanding coach and he hates losing. He treats every match as a challenge, and that pressure brings out the best in us. Wayne, Rodet (Yila), Ciara Yila (scientific advisors), Matias Villa (analytical coach), our physios, and masseurs, everyone has looked after every player so well, while Dutch legend Taeke Taekema has worked extensively on drag-flicking and defence. Now it's up to us to give them a return gift by finishing on the podium," she said.

The Nations Cup triumph has significantly boosted the team's confidence, according to Savita, who believes returning to the FIH Pro League will be crucial in the build-up to the Los Angeles Olympics. "Winning the Nations Cup was very important for us. It has lifted our morale. Getting back into the Pro League means we'll play 16 matches against the world's top teams, which is exactly the kind of exposure we need before the Olympics," she said. Looking ahead to the World Cup and the Asian Games, Savita identified penalty corner defence as an area requiring improvement, particularly against China. "Every match at the World Cup is important, so we'll plan one game at a time. England and China are strong teams. We've conceded penalty corner goals against China before, so we need to strengthen our PC defence," she said.

While the Indian men's team has been projected as a medal contender after winning successive Olympic bronze medals, Savita said their performances inspire the women's side rather than adding pressure. "When we went to Tokyo, hardly anyone expected us to do well, but we believed in ourselves. The men's team has been consistently performing and inspires us. We also want to bring that same pride to our team, our families and the country," she said. She added that the women continue to draw motivation from each other's commitment despite limited expectations. "We motivate each other every day. We're away from our families, training through pain and injuries because the goal is to win. That's what keeps us going." Based at the national camp in Bengaluru, the women's players also benefit from interacting regularly with the men's squad.