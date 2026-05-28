Odisha to host World and Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in 2028

In another major boost to Odisha’s growing stature as a global sporting destination, the state has been awarded the hosting rights for the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2028.

The decision was taken during the Asian Athletics Council meeting in Hong Kong on Wednesday, further cementing Bhubaneswar’s emergence as one of India’s premier international sports hubs.

The championship is expected to be staged at the state-of-the-art indoor athletics facility at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar, which has already been selected to host the prestigious World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028.

The Asian championship will serve as a major preparatory event ahead of the global competition scheduled that year. Apart from Odisha, Chandigarh will also host the Asian Relays 2028.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the development as a proud moment for both Odisha and the country, stating that the state has once again demonstrated its capability to host world-class sporting events. “Odisha has strengthened its position as a host for global sporting events. It is another feather in Odisha’s cap in the realm of global sports,” the chief minister said while congratulating Indian athletics and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The Asian Athletics Council’s decision comes at a time when Odisha has steadily expanded its reputation from being India’s hockey capital to a broader international sporting centre. Over the last decade, the state government has invested heavily in sports infrastructure, athlete development and event management capabilities.

Bhubaneswar first entered the global athletics map when it hosted the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017, an event remembered for the emergence of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on the senior continental stage. Since then, Odisha has hosted several marquee international tournaments, particularly in hockey, including back-to-back editions of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League matches and junior world events. The state has also emerged as a preferred destination for athletics competitions. Last year, Bhubaneswar hosted a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event that drew more than 200 athletes from different countries. Earlier this year, officials of the Asian Athletics Association inspected the indoor athletics track at Kalinga Stadium before recommending the venue for the continental championship.