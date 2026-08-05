Pakistan boxer Qudratullah slips out of team hotel after CWG campaign

The Pakistan Boxing Federation has again come under the scrutiny after boxer Qudratullah slipped away from the team hotel at the end of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

It is not the first time that the PBF has come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons as in the past in nearly every big international event there have been instances of boxers slipping away in foreign countries.

A reliable source close to the Pakistan Olympic Association said on Tuesday that Qudratullah after competing in his weight division in the CWG vanished from the team hotel.

"The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager," the source added.