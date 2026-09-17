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Pakistan urges AHF to shift ACT hockey matches from India to neutral venue

PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue

Pakistan hockey team
Pakistan hockey team
Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's Asian Champions Trophy.

PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue.

"The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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