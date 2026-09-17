Pakistan urges AHF to shift ACT hockey matches from India to neutral venue
PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue
PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue
Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India.
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's Asian Champions Trophy.
PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that requested to entirely shift the tournament or Pakistan's all matches to a neutral venue.
"The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:04 AM IST