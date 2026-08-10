Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyMilky Mist IPOTitan Share PriceGold and Silver PriceJharkhand Student Protest
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / PM Modi praises Lovlina for standing up for India map during CWG in Glasgow

PM Modi praises Lovlina for standing up for India map during CWG in Glasgow

The PM cracked jokes and heard from the medallists about their experiences building up to the Games and during their stay in Glasgow in the interaction which took place on Sunday.

PM Modi praises Lovlina Borgohain
PM Modi praises Lovlina Borgohain
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:46 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to a distorted map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during his light-hearted interaction with the CWG medal-winners here.

The PM cracked jokes and heard from the medallists about their experiences building up to the Games and during their stay in Glasgow in the interaction which took place on Sunday. Modi's office released its video on Monday.

"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" he asked Lovlina, who won the 75kg category gold. 

ALSO READ: World Athletics U20 C'ships: Basant Kumar wins historic high jump silver

The Assam boxer laughed and replied, "It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like to see the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also."  The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph.

"To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Athletics U20 C'ships: Basant Kumar wins historic high jump silver

India's Hockey World Cup journey: From 1971 bronze to 2023 campaign

Basant Kumar Meghwal claims silver with personal best at World U20 C'ships

Team India set for BRICS Esports Championship and Global Esports Games 2026

Ashish Yadav's 74.09m earns India silver at World Athletics U20 C'ships

Topics :Commonwealth Games

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

Next Story