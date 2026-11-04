PV Sindhu targets consistency after ending title drought at 2026 Hylo Open

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is looking to build consistency and maintain her fitness after ending her title drought with a women's singles triumph at the 2026 Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Germany.

The 31-year-old Indian shuttler discussed her approach to managing a demanding international schedule, recovering between tournaments and improving different aspects of her game during a media interaction following her victory. Sindhu also reflected on her recent defeat to South Korea's An Se-young in the French Open final, admitting that unforced errors had cost her an opportunity to win.

Having returned to the world's top six for the first time since 2022, the former world champion said she was satisfied with her progress but acknowledged that there was still considerable room for improvement. She also spoke about India's emerging women's badminton players and the proposed changes to the sport's scoring system.

PV Sindhu stresses consistency and fitness after Hylo Open win Sindhu said maintaining her fitness and making smart decisions about tournament participation would be important as she looks to sustain her performances in the coming months. The Indian shuttler explained that her team regularly assesses her physical condition before deciding whether to continue with a packed schedule or take time off for recovery. She added that experience had helped her communicate better with her support staff and understand when to push herself and when to step back. Reflecting on competing at 31, Sindhu said she remained passionate about badminton and enjoyed playing the sport. She added that managing her body was essential to competing at the highest level, particularly after participating in several consecutive tournaments.

The Indian said her approach was to recover whenever she was not physically or mentally at her best before returning to competition stronger. Sindhu reflects on defeat to An Se-young in French Open final Sindhu also discussed her defeat to South Korea's An Se-young in the French Open final, identifying unforced errors and a loss of momentum as key factors. The Indian had won the opening game but allowed her opponent to establish a significant lead in the second. Although she managed to reduce the deficit, Sindhu felt the recovery came too late. In the deciding game, she had a two-to-three-point advantage but could not maintain the tempo, with a few unforced errors proving costly.

Sindhu said she was confident of making the necessary improvements in the coming months and wanted to make it more difficult for An Se-young when they meet again. PV Sindhu on proposed 15-point badminton scoring system With badminton expected to move to a 15-point scoring format from next year, Sindhu said players would need to adapt their preparation and approach to matches. She explained that the shorter format would leave little room for slow starts or easy mistakes, as losing five or six points would mean surrendering a substantial portion of the game. Unlike the existing 21-point format, where players have more opportunities to recover from an early deficit, the proposed system would require greater concentration from the opening exchanges.

ALSO READ: Lakshya Sen eyes top-eight finish in BWF rankings after 2026 Hylo Open win Sindhu said training sessions would have to be adjusted to help players become comfortable with the new format and remain alert throughout matches. Sindhu credits teamwork for return to world's top six Sindhu said she was pleased to return to the world's top six after last achieving the ranking in 2022, crediting her support staff for helping her maintain fitness and improve her performances. She explained that overcoming a difficult phase required a collective effort from the player, coaches and support staff. While mental strength was important, understanding physical limitations and knowing when to push or rest were equally necessary.

The Indian shuttler said there was still considerable scope for improvement and that she was working towards becoming more competitive against the highest-ranked players. Sindhu backs India's emerging women's badminton players Sindhu expressed happiness over the progress of India's emerging women's badminton players, naming Ashmita, Anmol, Vonathi and Tanvi among the youngsters making an impression. She said there had previously been uncertainty about which junior players would progress to the senior circuit, but the emergence of several promising shuttlers had provided encouragement for Indian women's badminton. Sindhu added that seeing four or five young players represent India and perform well in international competitions was a positive development for the country's badminton future.

Video analysis and patience key to Hylo Open title win Sindhu credited her preparation and tactical adjustments for her successful campaign at the Hylo Open. She said her training before the Asian Games had focused on developing patience, particularly after competing in matches that lasted more than an hour. Her coach designed sessions to improve her ability to sustain rallies, reduce unforced errors and build confidence. The preparation also involved video analysis of opponents, identifying weaknesses and developing alternative strategies when the initial game plan did not work. Sindhu said the team had also worked on improving her net play, counter-attacking and overall consistency, adding that even small errors could prove decisive against top-ranked opponents.