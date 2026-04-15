R Vaishali beats Keteryna Lagno to become Women's Candidates champion

R Vaishali delivered a composed and resilient performance in the final round to defeat Kateryna Lagno, securing the Women’s Candidates Tournament crown outright on Wednesday. After a tense phase in the game, Vaishali regained control at a crucial moment and turned things around brilliantly to finish on 8.5 points and seal the title.
A Defining Career Breakthrough
Often mentioned alongside her younger brother R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali has now stepped firmly into the spotlight with this landmark achievement. Her victory earns her a place in the upcoming World Championship match, where she will challenge reigning champion Ju Wenjun later this year. In doing so, she joins Koneru Humpy as another Indian to reach this stage, highlighting the continued rise of women’s chess in the country.