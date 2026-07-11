Reigning champion Sinner beats Djokovic to set up Wimbledon final vs Zverev

If there were any lingering questions over Jannik Sinner's physical status after his meltdown at the French Open, they should be answered now.

Sinner blasted his way past seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Wimbledon final - showing off the kind of dominance he displayed before that second-round defeat in Paris.

It was a measure of revenge for Sinner after Djokovic won their last meeting in five sets in this year's Australian Open semifinals.

For the 39-year-old Djokovic, it marked another chance missed at adding to his record total of 24 Grand Slam titles.