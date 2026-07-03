Roman Safiullin stuns Joao Fonseca to seal major Wimbledon 2026 upset
Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club
Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club
Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin wiped away tears after beating Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.
Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club. He surprised 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first round. Fonseca was seeded No. 24.
The 28-year-old Safiullin, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2023, became emotional when he described his journey back.
"After the U.S. Open, I had to stop - for treating my injury," he said in an on-court interview. "That time was super tough. Even let's say half a year ago I didn't know if I will be able to be back." Safiullin then paused and used his shirt to wipe away tears as fans applauded on No. 2 Court.
"I'm super happy to be back here," he added.
Safiullin will face either Novak Djokovic or Arthur Rinderknech for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Djokovic and Rinderknech were playing on Centre Court. Later, defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States on No. 1 Court.
In the women's draw, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka plays Jelena Ostapenko later on Centre Court.
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 9:48 PM IST