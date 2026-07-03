Roman Safiullin stuns Joao Fonseca to seal major Wimbledon 2026 upset

Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin wiped away tears after beating Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday.

Safiullin, ranked No. 132, dealt with a knee injury last year but this week has eliminated two seeded opponents at the All England Club. He surprised 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first round. Fonseca was seeded No. 24.

The 28-year-old Safiullin, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2023, became emotional when he described his journey back.

"After the U.S. Open, I had to stop - for treating my injury," he said in an on-court interview. "That time was super tough. Even let's say half a year ago I didn't know if I will be able to be back." Safiullin then paused and used his shirt to wipe away tears as fans applauded on No. 2 Court.