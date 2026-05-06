Sabalenka hints at tennis Grand Slam boycott; Iga, Emma stay non-committal

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said players could consider boycotting a Grand Slam in the future amid the ongoing dispute over prize money and revenue-sharing at tennis majors.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Open in Rome, Sabalenka said players may eventually need stronger action to push for what they believe are fairer financial terms.

While several leading players backed calls for increased prize money, opinions remained divided on the possibility of a boycott. Iga Swiatek preferred further discussions with governing bodies, while Emma Raducanu said she would not support skipping the sport’s biggest tournaments.

Players seek bigger share of revenue

The debate over prize money intensified after leading men's and women's players expressed disappointment with the financial package for this year's French Open. Players are demanding a larger percentage of revenue generated by the four Grand Slams, along with improved benefit contributions and greater involvement in decisions related to scheduling and tournament operations.

ALSO READ: Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31 Sabalenka said players increasingly feel united on the issue and believe their contribution is central to the sport’s entertainment value. She added that discussions among players have become more open regarding collective action. Gauff open to collective action World number four America's Coco Gauff said a boycott could become possible if players acted together as one group. Gauff indicated that a stronger player organisation may be necessary to achieve significant changes in the sport. World number two Elena Rybakina also suggested she would support a boycott if it became the majority position among players.