Satwik-Chirag battle past Malaysians to enter World Championships QF

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled past Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King 21-23 21-19 21-17 to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals at the World Championships here on Thursday.

The Indian pair were pushed hard by their Malaysian opponents but held their nerve in a tense three-game contest. After dropping the opening game, Satwik and Chirag fought back to level the match before completing the comeback in the decider.

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The victory keeps the Indian duo's campaign alive as they eye a deep run in the prestigious tournament. They will now look to carry the momentum into the quarterfinals as they bid for a strong finish at the home World Championships.