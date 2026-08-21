Satwik-Chirag battle past Malaysians to enter World Championships QF
The Indian pair were pushed hard by their Malaysian opponents but held their nerve in a tense three-game contest.
The Indian pair were pushed hard by their Malaysian opponents but held their nerve in a tense three-game contest.
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled past Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King 21-23 21-19 21-17 to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals at the World Championships here on Thursday.
The Indian pair were pushed hard by their Malaysian opponents but held their nerve in a tense three-game contest. After dropping the opening game, Satwik and Chirag fought back to level the match before completing the comeback in the decider.
The victory keeps the Indian duo's campaign alive as they eye a deep run in the prestigious tournament. They will now look to carry the momentum into the quarterfinals as they bid for a strong finish at the home World Championships.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:58 AM IST