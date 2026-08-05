Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsLIC OFS
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Serena and Venus Williams reunite for Cincinnati Open doubles campaign

Serena and Venus Williams reunite for Cincinnati Open doubles campaign

They last played a doubles match together at the 2022 U.S. Open. It is their first time teaming up in the hard-court tune-up tournament in Mason, Ohio

Serena Williams, Venus Williams
United States' Serena Williams, right, stands with her sister Venus Williams
AP Mason (USA)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:48 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The Williams sisters are back on track to playing doubles tennis ahead of the U.S. Open.

Serena and Venus Williams are set to take part in the Cincinnati Open, which begins next week. Organizers announced Monday they had received a wild-card entry into the doubles field.

They last played a doubles match together at the 2022 U.S. Open. It is their first time teaming up in the hard-court tune-up tournament in Mason, Ohio.

The Williams sisters received a wild-card entry to play doubles at Wimbledon, but an injury to Serena prevented that from happening. They have won 14 major titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles play.

Venus Williams, 46, is set to play mixed doubles at the U.S. Open later this month in New York alongside Alexander Bublik. She and her younger sister playing at Cincinnati is the latest step in Serena's comeback at age 44 after losing at Wimbledon in her first singles match in nearly four years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Praggnanandhaa holds St. Louis lead after rapid phase before blitz

Premium

From blue to saffron: How India's hockey jersey evolved over the years

Commonwealth Games 2026: 8 weightlifting medals but warning signs remain

Strength in numbers: The pipeline behind India's boxing success at CWG 2026

Food poisoning cost me Commonwealth Games 2026 gold, says Selva Prabhu

Topics :Serena WilliamsTennis

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:48 AM IST

Next Story