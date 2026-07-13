Sinner defends Wimbledon title, beats Zverev to win fifth Grand Slam

Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon crown with a composed four-set victory over Alexander Zverev on Sunday, overcoming an opening-set setback to triumph 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 in the men's singles final at Centre Court.

The world No. 1 delivered another clinical display to claim his fifth Grand Slam title and first major since lifting the Wimbledon trophy a year ago. Sinner finished with 58 winners and just 25 unforced errors across three hours and 46 minutes, extending his remarkable dominance over Zverev with a 10th consecutive victory against the German.

ALSO READ: 1877 to 2026: Full list of Wimbledon men's singles winners and runners-up The final began as a serving masterclass from both players. Zverev, riding a 13-match Grand Slam winning streak after his French Open triumph, edged a tense opening-set tiebreak after both players saved multiple set points. Neither player faced a break point in the second set either, but Sinner elevated his level in the tiebreak to restore parity.

The turning point arrived midway through the third set. Zverev earned his first break point of the match but slipped while chasing a Sinner drop shot, briefly sparking concerns over a knee injury. Although he continued, the momentum shifted immediately. Sinner broke serve in the very next game after forcing errors from the German before serving out the set with authority. The Italian maintained the pressure in the fourth set, securing the decisive break for a 4-3 lead as Zverev's resistance finally faded. Sinner held his nerve in a dramatic closing game featuring several breathtaking rallies before sealing victory with a forehand winner on his first championship point, collapsing onto the grass in celebration.