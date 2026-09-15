Sports Minister announces Task Force to assess Formula 1 revival in India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced a Task Force to assess the challenges and feasibility of reviving Formula 1 in the country under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Programme Director and adviser Yugal Kishore Joshi.

The 10-member committee also features joint secretary (sports) Kunal besides FMSCI (Motorsports Federation of India) President, who is Arindam Ghosh at the moment with the elections to be held during the AGM later in the month.

The Task Force also has representation from the department of tourism and commerce among others and will also include representatives from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharshtra Government.

"The Terms of reference if this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for revival of Formula One so that we can host a race in 2028.