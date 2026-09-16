Sports Minister forms Task Force to assess F1's possible return to India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced a Task Force to assess the challenges and feasibility of reviving Formula 1 in the country under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Programme Director and adviser Yugal Kishore Joshi.

The 10-member committee also features joint secretary (sports) Kunal besides FMSCI (Motorsports Federation of India) President, who is Arindam Ghosh at the moment with the elections to be held during the AGM later in the month.

The Task Force also has representation from the department of tourism and commerce among others and will include representatives from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharshtra Government.

"The Terms of reference of this committee are suggesting comprehensive ways for sustainable growth of motorsports in India, a holistic coordinated roadmap for revival of Formula 1 so that we can host a race in 2028.

"It will also carry out detailed assessment of challenges that would come in the way of reviving motorsports and identify policy interventions that would needed for this," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a media interaction here. Barring Joshi and Kunal, no other names were revealed by the Minister. India last hosted a Formula 1 race back in 2013, following which it was dropped due to bureaucratic and taxation issues. It was held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The new circuit owners, the Adani group, will have a seat at the table as well. Mandaviya said the task Force will look into the aspects related to taxation as it will feature names from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

"Taxation issues will be considered along with the possibilities related to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models," he said. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has acknowledged the huge interest in India but had refrained from giving a timeline for the race's return, saying it would take the right investment and people for the plan to work out. As per a Formula 1 statement in December last year, the fanbase in India for the sport stood at 98 million. Organising a Grand Prix involves huge financial costs with the local promoters paying anything between USD 20-60 million as annual hosting fee to Formula 1. Besides that, there are substantial logistics, infrastructure and safety costs.