Supreme Court to take up dressage selection row ahead of Asian Games

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear next week pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to interfere with the non-selection of riders Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela in India's dressage team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

A bench of justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar told senior advocates Maninder Singh and Rahul Mehra, appearing for the riders, that the judges have not gone through the case files, as they received them late at night.

"Sorry, we will have it next week. Case files reached us late at night. Appropriate bench may take it," the bench observed as it listed the matter next week.

The Asian Games will be held from September 19 to October 4. On Thursday, Supreme Court judge KV Viswanathan recused himself from hearing the pleas of the riders. Earlier, the top court said that the plea will be taken up for hearing after the counsel submitted that the selection is scheduled to be held on July 15. On July 6, the high court refused to interfere with the non-selection of Agarwalla and Hajela, upholding a previous ruling made by a single judge, which denied relief to the duo. Both riders are gold medal winners at the Asian Games 2022 and filed petitions against the selection decisions made by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

ALSO READ: Sports Ministry clears 191-member Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games Dismissing the riders' appeals, the high court had said that while it did not find any infirmity with the preparation of the list of probables, the EFI had failed to duly comply with certain clauses of the selection criteria. It, however, was of the opinion that a fresh trial was not possible at this stage and exercised "restraint" in the larger interest of sports and to avoid any adverse impact on the country's prospects at the Asian Games. "Having regard to the deadline of July 15, 2026, it is logistically impractical to conduct a further competition within the time frame available, particularly since the riders and horses are located at different places across the globe and transporting horses from different locations to a common venue for conducting a competition amongst all six probables would not be possible in such a short span of time," the high court had said.

It added that, "We are constrained to refrain from interfering with the impugned judgement." The court nonetheless asked the EFI to strictly comply with the selection criteria. On June 29, the single judge had upheld the EFI's selection process for the Asian Games dressage team, dismissing petitions filed by Agarwalla and Hajela. The single judge had held that the selection criteria were applied fairly and there was no arbitrariness, perversity or procedural impropriety warranting judicial interference. Both riders had challenged the June 16 selection list issued by the EFI's ad hoc committee for the dressage event at the Asian Games, where they were placed as reserve riders -- Agarwalla as first reserve and Hajela as second reserve -- while four riders were selected ahead of them.