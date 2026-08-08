Team India set for BRICS Esports Championship and Global Esports Games 2026

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Saturday announced the final contingents for the BRICS Esports Championship 2026 to be held in Moscow, and the Global Esports Games (GEG26) in Los Angeles following the conclusion of the National Esports Championships (NESC).

The National Esports Championships, which concluded on August 5, served as India's official selection tournament, bringing together the country's top esports athletes to earn the right to represent the nation at two of the world's premier multi-title esports events.

For the BRICS Esports Championship, scheduled to be held from September 915 at the VK Play Arena in Moscow, organised by the Russian Esports Federation, India will field a two-member TEKKEN 8 contingent.

National champion Arsalan Wani secured his berth after emerging victorious at the NESC BRICS qualifier and will join Gurashish Singh, who was the winner of NESC 2026 (Asian Games) as part of the Team India. Shubham finished as the first runner-up, while Ashish claimed the second runner-up position in the qualifier. Meanwhile, India finalised its roster for the Global Esports Games 2026 in Los Angeles, organised by the Global Esports Federation (GEF). Team India will compete across multiple esports titles spanning PC, console, and mobile platforms, further strengthening the country's presence on the global esports stage. ALSO READ: IND vs SL: Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series with injury "The BRICS Esports Championship and the Global Esports Games are invaluable opportunities for our athletes as we build towards the Asian Games. Competing against some of the world's best players reflects the growing depth of India's esports talent while giving our athletes the exposure needed to sharpen their skills, perform under pressure and raise their competitive standards.

"These experiences will play a vital role in preparing Team India for future international competitions, including the upcoming Asian Games," said Lokesh Suji, General Secretary, Esports Federation of India and vice president, Asian Esports Federation (AESF). At the Global Esports Games, India will compete in Counter-Strike 2, where Diamond Dogs secured the national berth after defeating Friedup Gaming in the grand final. The squad comprises Ritesh Sarda (Captain), Hrishikesh Shenoy, Gourav Panwar, Garvit Nehra and Yash Kumar Singh. In Clash Royale (Open), Devershi Kumar Kulhara emerged champion, followed by Heer Chawda and Mohamed Rizal S, while Shagun Srivastava won the women's category ahead of Nikita S.