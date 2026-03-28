Tejaswin Shankar makes winning start to season in decathlon event

India's Tejaswin Shankar started his decathlon season on a winning note at the David Noble Relays 2026 athletics meet in Texas, USA, emerging victorious in the event with a new wind-assisted personal best of 7947 points.

Competing for the first time in decathlon this season, Shankar scored 7947 points on Friday, falling 53 points short of 8000m mark in a wind-aided competition.

Shankar's effort in Texas was better than the standing national record of 7826 points, which he himself set in Poland last year, but it was not ratified as a new record as per the World Athletics Rules because of excessive tailwinds.

According to World Athletics rules, decathlon records require the average wind assistance across the 100m, long jump, and 110m hurdles to not exceed +2.0 m/s. In the Texas meet, the 100m (+4.7 m/s) and Long Jump (+4.5 m/s) readings significantly exceeded the legal limits.. In Shankar's case, the tailwind during the 100m event was +4.7m/s, the long jump event was +4.5m/s and the 110m hurdles event was +2.5m/s, taking the average to +3.9m/s, making the performance ineligible to be considered as a record. Shankar's victory follows a successful indoor season where he recently won heptathlon gold at the 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in February..