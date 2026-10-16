Tennis player Stefan Milicevic handed 24-year suspension for match-fixing

Serbian tennis player Stefan Milicevic has been given a 24-year ban for allegedly fixing multiple matches and recruiting other players into a "corrupt network," the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday.

The agency said the 29-year-old Milicevic was charged with fixing six matches - including five of his own - and trying to fix six more between 2022 and 2024. He is banned from tennis until 2050.

Milicevic never reached a singles ranking higher than 1,338 and only played in lower-tier events. But the ITIA also charged him with recruiting "multiple professional players as part of a corrupt network" that resulted in "a number of other players fixing matches" during those same years.