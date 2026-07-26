The rise and rise of Anahat Singh: 18-year old World Junior Squash champion

It was a historic moment for Indian squash on Saturday as 18-year-old Anahat Singh defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the girls' singles final of the World Junior Squash Championships in Canada to become the first Indian to win the prestigious title.

The victory also ended Egypt's 15-year hold on the girls' title and bettered Joshna Chinappa's runner-up finish in 2005, previously India's best result at the tournament.

The triumph captured the rapid rise of the Delhi teenager, who had already become India's youngest Commonwealth Games squash player, its youngest Asian Games medallist in the sport and its second-youngest national champion.

Born for bigger stages Born in New Delhi on March 13, 2008, Anahat grew up in a sporting household. Her father, Gursharan Singh, is a lawyer, while her mother, Tani Vadehra, is an interior designer. Both were former field hockey players and encouraged her to take up sport from an early age. Anahat initially took up badminton, inspired by Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. She later switched to squash after accompanying her elder sister Amira to the courts. The results came almost immediately. At 11, Anahat won the Under-11 title at the prestigious British Junior Open in 2019. That victory was followed by triumphs at the European Junior Open, Dutch Junior Open and Scottish Junior Open.

ALSO READ: How Rodri could become the missing piece in Real Madrid's midfield puzzle She won the US Junior Open in 2021 and added the German Junior Open, Dutch Junior Open and Asian Junior Under-15 Championship titles in 2022. By then, she was already regarded as India's brightest squash prospect. Breaking records becomes a habit Most teenage squash players spend years making the gradual transition from junior to senior competition. Anahat accelerated that journey almost overnight. In 2022, at the age of 14, she became the youngest Indian ever to compete at the Commonwealth Games. While the tournament offered invaluable exposure against some of the world's leading players, it also signalled that Indian squash viewed her as much more than an age-group talent.

The following year brought another series of milestones. She won the British Junior Open Under-15 title and followed it up with the Asian Junior Under-17 crown, further cementing her status as the continent's best young player. Her breakthrough at senior level arrived later that year at the Asian Games. Partnering Abhay Singh, Anahat claimed bronze in the mixed doubles before helping India secure another bronze in the women's team competition. At 15, she became the youngest Indian ever to win an Asian Games medal in squash. In November 2023, Anahat was crowned India's national champion after defeating Tanvi Khanna in the final. The victory made her the country's second-youngest national champion.

The making of a champion Anahat's professional career gathered pace in 2024, when she won nine Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger titles. She became the first woman since Nicol David in 2010 to win nine such titles in a calendar year. She ended the year with a 38-2 win-loss record, including 31 victories in straight games, and entered the world's top 100. Anahat carried that form into 2025, winning her third British Junior Open title before claiming back-to-back PSA Challenger 15 crowns at the SRFI Indian Tour and the Indian Open. Those victories earned her a maiden qualification for the World Championships, where she upset world No. 28 Marina Stefanoni and pushed world No. 15 Fayrouz Aboelkheir to four games.

She also impressed at the British Open and Canadian Open, defeating several higher-ranked opponents, including world No. 7 Tinne Gilis, to surge into the world's top 30 before reaching a career-high world No. 20 in 2026. Beyond the PSA Tour, Anahat played a key role in India's first Squash World Cup triumph and won women's doubles and mixed doubles gold at the Asian Championships. Recognition follows results As Anahat's performances improved, recognition soon followed. Her performances earned her the Professional Squash Association's Young Player of the Year and Challenger Player of the Year in 2025. She also received the Times of India Sports Award for Women's Squash Player of the Year and was honoured by the Asian Squash Federation for her outstanding performances in junior competition. Earlier this year, she won the PSA Player of the Month award.

Winning the World Junior title Anahat entered the World Junior Squash Championships as the top seed, having won a bronze medal at the previous edition in Cairo. Anahat swept through her opening three matches without dropping a game. She defeated Australia's Lilly Wilson, Hong Kong China's Chloe Lo Pui Yin and Malaysia's Doyce Ye San Lee to reach the quarter-finals. Her next three opponents were from Egypt, the nation that has dominated junior squash for more than a decade. Anahat defeated Habiba Rizk 3-1 in the quarter-finals and Barb Sameh by the same scoreline in the semi-finals.

In the final, she dominated Salem from the outset and completed an 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 victory to secure India's first World Junior squash title. The next challenge: Asian Games 2026 and LA28 Anahat's next major challenge will be the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where she will seek to improve on the two bronze medals she won on her debut in Hangzhou. She will also be among India's leading prospects when squash makes its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles Games in 2028. The transition from junior champion to a leading senior player is rarely straightforward. However, Anahat has already demonstrated an ability to progress rapidly through each level of the sport.